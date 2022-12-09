GREENUP Outstanding charges appeared to catch up with a defendant who managed to evade court appearances for nearly a year.
Kelly F. Dummitt, 24, of Portsmouth, was sentenced to 300 days in jail on those charges on Friday.
Dummitt obtained local infamy after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in 2017 for her role in the death of a 19-year-old mother, Mattie Conley.
The case gripped area small towns and surrounding counties — with many still seeking answers after Dummitt was given chance after chance to avoid a serious prison sentence.
In exchange for her plea seven years ago, Dummitt was given a pre-trial diversion, allowing her to avoid time in prison if she were to obey court orders, similar to probation.
Dummitt went on to violate those conditions (at least five times) and was sent to prison to serve her original sentence of seven years — she was let out less than two years later by the Department of Corrections on mandatory re-entry supervision.
After her release, Dummitt was picked up in November 2020 by Kentucky State Police in South Shore for DUI, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.
Dummitt managed to dodge a bench warrant after posting bail — until September 2022, when she picked up felony charges in Lewis County.
Her arrest in Lewis County eventually led her back to Greenup on Friday to answer for the 2020 DUI incident.
Just after 9:30, Dummitt was led in wearing jail-issued apparel — blue this time — and took her seat quietly at the defense table next to her attorney, James Lyon, Jr.
Dummitt crossed her legs and bounced them while awaiting the judge's arrival.
About two weeks ago, Dummitt appeared in front of Greenup District Judge Paul Craft and attempted to enter a guilty plea with the resulting sentence worked out between her attorney and county attorney Mike Wilson.
Craft declined it, though, informing the defendant that he was unwilling to accept a plea unless it was for the maximum sentence.
With the plea thrown out at the time, a jury trial was set for Friday.
Two troopers arrived in uniform ostensibly ready to testify and a jury had been selected and was on standby when Judge Craft entered the courtroom.
Craft informed the court that while all the necessary components to have a trial by jury were ready, he had been informed that Dummitt was willing to enter a guilty plea instead, agreeing to the maximum punishment.
Craft also stated that a motion of contempt had been entered by the Commonwealth, meaning additional time for Dummitt.
The contempt charge stems from Dummitt not appearing at court on a warrant issued by Craft, convictions in Ohio and the most recent felony case in Lewis County, with all of those acts committed while on bond supervision.
Before a plea was entered, Lyon Jr. spoke up on behalf of his client, moving to dismiss the contempt charge. He said once Dummitt pleaded guilty, "that extinguishes the bond terms."
Lyon Jr. said in reference to the failure to appear under the contempt charge, he wouldn't comment on why Dummitt wasn't in court but she could explain if she wanted to. However, Dummitt declined to explain.
Craft turned his attention to the defendant. "You (Dummitt) have been as disrespectful as anyone could be to a court order," said the judge.
Craft elaborated that holding a person in contempt should not be taken lightly or without thought.
"I simply cannot allow that to go unaddressed," Craft said.
"With that in mind," Craft said, Dummitt was sentenced to 180 days in jail for contempt, "the most I'm permitted by law."
With the contempt matter settled, Craft migrated to the 2020 DUI case, the reason for the court proceeding to begin with.
Dummitt and Lyon Jr. approached the stand, with Craft immediately telling Dummitt to uncross her arms before she began her pleadings.
Craft began with the DUI charge, one of seven charges, and told Dummitt "DUIs are cumulative in nature and the next one will be worse," he warned, in reference to an additional DUI attached to the pending Lewis County case.
One by one, Dummitt entered her guilty pleas to DUI, failing to use a turn signal, reckless driving, failure to wear a seat belt and license to be in possession.
The proceedings hit a brief snag when Craft reached the charge of failure to maintain insurance.
"I had to have insurance to get it (the car) out of impound," Dummitt retorted, causing her attorney to wave his arm in a way that told Dummitt to stay silent and plead guilty.
All in all, Dummitt received 300 days in jail, with 102 days already served since her September arrest, and $1,588 in fines to be paid upon release.
Dummitt will be transported back to Lewis County to face an outstanding case that includes DUI, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Those charges stem from an incident in which Dummitt is accused of crashing her car into a couple driving an ATV after they asked her to leave private property.
The count of wanton endangerment is the felony of the bunch, carrying a punishment of up to five years in prison if convicted.
