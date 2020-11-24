GREENUP The woman convicted in the death of Mattie Conley is facing a new set of charges, after a citation states a state trooper caught her drinking and driving last week.
Kelly F. Dummitt, 22, of Portsmouth, was released from prison in March of this year, to be placed on supervision until Oct. 22. Dummitt pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the September 2015 death of Conley, in which she chased the 19-year-old mother while she rode on the back of a four-wheeler.
The car chase resulted in Conley’s death. Dummitt and the driver of the four-wheeler, James Wyatt Ratliff, then moved the body and tried to delete text messages.
Both took a diversion agreement in 2018, in which they pleaded guilty to reduced charges. Per the agreement, if they kept their noses clean, the felony conviction would be expunged. Ratliff was been quiet since taking his plea, but Dummitt eventually violated her agreement twice and was sent up the road for a seven-year stint.
On Nov. 18, state police spotted a 2012 Chevy Cruze bust an abrupt turn from James E. Hannah Drive onto Clark Avenue in South Shore, according to Dummitt’s latest charging papers. As the trooper tried to catch up with Dummitt, he saw her blow through a stop sign. Upon stopping in a parking lot, police said she opened her door, revealing she was not wearing a seat belt.
Reeking of alcohol, she began to cuss out the troopers, according to court records. The citation shows troopers had reason to believe she was drunk following a field sobriety test.
Dummitt was charged in Greenup County District Court with first-offense DUI, reckless driving, failure to produce an insurance card, failure to wear a seat belt, running a stop sign, failure to use a turn signal and driving without a license on her person.
Dummitt has since bonded out of jail, according to online jail records.
