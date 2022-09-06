The woman convicted of reckless homicide in the death of 19-year-old Mattie Conley finds herself in jail again almost seven years to the date of Conley’s death.
Kelly F. Dummitt, 24, of Portsmouth, was picked up by police in Mason County on charges of DUI, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and a slew of traffic-related charges.
According to the jail’s website, Dummitt was taken in to the Mason County Detention Center Sept. 3 where, as of this writing, she still is.
Dummitt served two years out of a seven-year prison sentence after violating court conditions given to her after she pleaded guilty to amended charges of reckless homicide.
On Sept. 8, 2015, Mattie Conley was found in a rural area of Ky. 784 where it was later revealed she had succumbed to a skull fracture, according to previous reports by The Daily Independent.
Investigators told that an enraged Dummitt, then just 17 years old, had chased an ATV ridden by Conley and her co-defendant James W. Ratliff, then 20.
Dummitt and Ratliff told investigators that Conley jumped from the ATV while fleeing Dummitt’s pursuit but the experts testified that they didn’t find any evidence to support Ratliff and Dummitt’s version of events.
According to indictments and investigators, Ratliff and Dummitt attempted to destroy and alter text messages and Ratliff cleaned the front of the ATV and moved Conley’s body.
In July 2017, while awaiting trial Dummitt was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Lewis County.
In December 2017, both Dummitt and Ratliff struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to lesser charges of reckless homicide.
In exchange for their pleas, Greenup Circuit Judge Robert Conley sentenced Dummitt to seven years in prison but under a pre-trial diversion, meaning she would remain free if she abided by the court’s rules.
That wouldn’t be the case.
In January 2018, Dummitt was booked into Greenup County Detention Center on probation violations that, according to previous reports, included entering a place where alcohol is sold as a primary commodity, failure to cooperate with a probation officer, having more than one residence at a time and the use of alcohol.
Prosecutors then filed for a probation revocation and, at the hearing, Judge Conley sentenced Dummitt to 90 days in jail for contempt of court. He also ordered her to attend counseling.
At this hearing, Judge Conley came down on the defendant hard, saying there would be no third chance of avoiding prison.
“Next time you won’t be going home,” Judge Conley said, according to previous reports.
The judge also said at the revocation hearing that the law required he give Dummitt another chance at probation but failed to name said law.
Dummitt was released in April 2018 with her probation still intact.
Just three months later, an arrest warrant was issued for Dummitt after a violation report was filed. Allegations at the time included curfew violations, leaving the state without permission, drinking alcohol and providing false information to her probation officer.
The officer recommended Dummitt’s probation be revoked and she’d be sent to prison, according to previous reports.
In August 2018, Dummitt was jailed in Lewis County and later transferred to Greenup on those previous probation violations.
Dummitt admitted in court that she had violated her terms of probation and Judge Conley kept his word and didn’t allow Dummitt another chance at freedom.
She was sent on to serve the seven years in prison and her diversion agreement was voided.
After serving less than two years of the sentence, Dummitt was released on mandatory re-entry supervision and was set to be under the court’s supervision until October of this year.
In November 2020, Dummitt was arrested yet again by state police in South Shore and charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance and other traffic offenses.
She was let out after posting bond.
Two years later, and just a month shy of serving her time and having her record expunged, Dummitt committed acts again that violate her probation conditions.