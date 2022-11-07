Locals are allegedly still skipping out on their court dates and Carter and Greenup County Detention Centers are still processing an underwhelming amount of accused offenders.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center seemed to pick up the slack this weekend with substantial bookings.
Among the charges this weekend were DUIs, strangulation, public indecency, terroristic threatening and trafficking fentanyl.
All those appearing below are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• William F. Fluty, 55, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear, stemming from an earlier case where he was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.
• Andy R. Armstrong, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Michael D. Morgan, 31, of South Shore, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Vernon L. Clark, 46, of Russell, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Justin Renfroe, 36, of Lexington, was booked as a federal prisoner.
• Trisha N. Turner, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.
• Tammy J. Holbrook, 52, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a failure to appear stemming from a prior third-degree burglary charge.
• Brandon L. Fosson, 36, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a sole count of flagrant non support.
• Billy J. Lucas, 44, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday for a parole violation.
• Matthew A. Toler, 40, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of DUI, simple trafficking of an unspecified drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason A. Hunt, 42, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on probation violations.
• Harold J. McCormick, 63, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Christopher L. Shannon, 38, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a sole count of first-degree robbery.
• Shannon M. Goble, 44, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
• Tim L. McKenzie, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Christopher J. Helton, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jill L. Hunley, 56, of Salyersville, was booked Friday and charged with simple possession methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin L. Maynard, 28, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree indecent exposure, public intoxication, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
• Derrick Talley, 31, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a sole count of fourth-degree assault.
• Kenneth M. Mollette, 30, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a first-degree assault charge.
• Jeremy R. Maynard, 39, of Lovely, was booked Friday on four bench warrants.
• Adam C. Vanhoose, 35, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• William C. Debord, 39, of Lousia, was booked early Saturday on multiple charges including engaging in organized crime, possession of an unspecified drug, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl and other traffic-related infractions.
• Krystal D. Kasperski, 33, of David, was booked Saturday and charged with shoplifting, third-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey D. Fitzpatrick, 41, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on a sole count of shoplifting, totaling between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Stacy D. Childers, 42, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading and a failure to appear.
• Roy L. Hurley, 33, of Staffordsville, was booked Saturday on a sole count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Michelle L. Horn, 39, of Deboard, was booked Saturday and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Donald J. Wiley, 36, of Deboard, was booked Saturday on unlisted charges.
• Josh Blair-Baer, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday also on unlisted charges.
• Robbie Ward, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication and a bench warrant.
• Damien T. Spears, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
• Vivian L. Dale, 51, of Flat Gap, was booked Sunday and charged with resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Damian K. Bowen, 27, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a sole count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
• Joseph Meade, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday and charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple possession methamphetamine, giving an officer false identifying information and driving on a suspended license.
Carter County
• David Edwards, 46, of Newcumberstown, Ohio, was booked Friday as a federal inmate.
• Madison B. Campbell, 22, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a court hold.
• Skyler Conley, 28, of Grayson, was booked Sunday and charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license.
• James L. Nolen, 52, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear and failure to pay court costs, fees or fines.
Greenup County
• Brandon L. Hampton, 41, of Russell, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Floyd T. Coburn Sr., 53, of Leesburg, Florida, was booked Saturday on a DUI and failure to produce insurance card.
• Kasey T. Ward, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• David L. Parker, Jr., 48, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on charges of harassment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Matthew Horsley, 56, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a sole count of first-degree strangulation.
Rowan County
• Latasha Byrd, 38, of Denniston, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Gary Brown, 44, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and an unspecified drug.
• Jesse Hicks, 40, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Curtis Wakins Jr., 64, of Mount Sterling, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine and opiates.
• Tammy Spurlock, 51, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a sole count of shoplifting items valued between $500 and $10,000.