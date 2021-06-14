DUI, traffic violations and drug charges are the most frequent charges listed on bookings over the weekend. The Rowan County and Big Sandy Regional Detention Centers lodged the largest lists of inmates through the three days.
Boyd County
Detention Center
• Ashley N. Schneider, 35, of Louisville, was booked Friday on receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked license and two failure to appear charges.
• Gregory D. Hall, 29, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was jailed Friday on contempt of court and DUI charges.
• William H. Price, 46, Ashland, was lodged Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Alician Pitts, 34, of Wayne, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on second-offense DUI and first-offence failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Billy J. Blankenship, 55, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Saturday on a third-offense DUI charge.
• Caleb J. Langdon, 21, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Jason G. Perkins, 45, of Ashland, was lodged on first-offense driving on DUI suspended license.
• Natalie M. Ferguson, 39, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Ronald E. Lockwood, 42, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Sunday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Scott A. Davis, 49, of Huntington, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; first-offense driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to improper signal.
Big Sandy Regional
• Shawn Gayheart, 32, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, persistent felony offender, failure to appear and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Douglas Wright, 44, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on fourth offense or more operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Nathanial M. Pack, 37, of Louisa, was booked Friday on second-degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.
• Crystal D. Bailey, 39, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on theft by unlawful taking from building under $500.
• Danyelle M. Edmondson, 26, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Christopher L. Caldwell, 30, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, opiates; prescription controlled substance not in proper container and theft by unlawful taking from building under $500.
• Lynville S. Hall, 40, of Salyersville, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Dale E. Bowen, 44, of Leander, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Ryan Sexton, 37, of Garner, was jailed Saturday on importing heroin and two counts of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance. Sexton is also charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, criminal littering and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Travis K. Ross, 30, of Georgetown, was booked Saturday on importing heroin, tampering with physical evidence, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, failure to appear and giving officer false identifying information.
• Tiffany Brown, 30, of Lexington, was jailed Saturday on importing heroin, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, giving officer false identifying information and two counts of failure to appear.
• Paul W. Jenkins, 40, of Flatgap, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear charge.
• Amber Brummett, 31, of Flatgap, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, persistent felony offender and failure to appear.
• Crystal L. Lewallen, 37, of Van Lear, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
Carter County
• James R. Haywood, 80, of Grayson, was booked Friday on possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, DUI and failure to produce insurance card.
• Richard P. Allan, 53, of Oilve Hill, was jailed Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Jessica R. McGuire, 29, of Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Shane E. Abbott, 37, of Frankfort, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• William H. Berry, 48, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Douglas Roberts, 43, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Jason D. Osborn, 50, of South Shore, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Mason E. Howard, 33, of South Shore, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Kenton R. Imel, 36, of Flatwoods, was jailed Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Joseph E. Current, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was booked Saturday on receiving stolen property under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.
• Selena L. Adams, 37, of Clarkson, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, DUI and four additional traffic violations.
• Mark A. Johnson, 47, of Greenup, was jailed Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Rowan County
• Chester Mullins, 34, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more, but under $1 million, first-degree disorderly conduct, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Logan Young, 27, of Mount Sterling, was jailed Friday on leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance, non-payment of court costs or fees and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Samuel L. Sparks, 27, of Paris, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
• Joseph Parker, 50, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Nathaniel J. Day, 40, of Owingsville, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a probation violation and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Deven Smith, 42, of West Liberty, was lodged Friday on a violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Cimber Aurthurs, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on DUI, careless driving and 11 other traffic violations.
• James B. Brown, 47, of Salt Lick, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, a probation violation and failure to appear.
• Brad Lemaster, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on third-offense driving DUI on suspended license and improper signal.
• Crystal King, 36, of Salt Lick, was jailed Saturday on theft by deception including cold checks, under $500 and second-degree criminal mischief.
• William Clouse, 30, of Jeffersonville, was lodged Saturday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Jason Profitt, 39, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on two counts of fourth-degree assault. Profitt is also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications, impersonating a public servant.
• Dustin Lewis, 41, of Sandy Hook, was jailed Sunday on engaging in organized crime.
• Glen White, 53, of Owingsville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and buying or possession drug paraphernalia.
