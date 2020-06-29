DUI, assault and failure to appear are among the few charges that landed folks in area clinks over the weekend.
Boyd County saw its fair share of intakes over the weekend, while other area jails only saw a handful.
Anyone named in the weekend jailing list is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were lodged over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Joshua R. Knipp, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jamie L. Fraley, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Richard W. Syvrud, 51, of Ashland, was booked Friday on the charges of third-degree assault charge, third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Dujuan M. Mitchell, 27, of Detroit, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana and six traffic violations.
• Paul R. Zeigler, 36, of Huntington, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and two traffic violations.
• Laci E. Fraley, 37, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of failure to appear, a contempt of court violations, shoplifting less than $500, public intoxication and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Amanda D. Jones, 29, of Kenova, was booked Sunday on a shoplifting under $500 charge and a fugitive warrant.
• Brenda J. Shannon, 39, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value charge.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Robin D. Bailey, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Richard W. Roberts, 49, of River, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a contempt of court violation. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Dustin L. Patton, 34, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on two counts of first-degree trafficking of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000 and a bench warrant. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County Detention Center
• Jason D. Dewight, 43, Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a second-offense DUI and six traffic violations.
• Virgil A. McDavid, 43, of Grayson was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Donald F. Keith, 54, of Worthington, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge, a first-degree possession of methamphetamine charge (first offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and a bench warrant.
• Austin M. Sharp, 24, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a probation violation and a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Seth Horton, 37, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a second-degree assault charge, a resisting arrest charge and a menacing charge. The arresting agency listed is Kentucky State Police.
• Alicia Mynier, 38, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a first-degree trafficking in less than 2 grams of methamphetamine charge (first offense), a first-degree possession of methamphetamine charge (first offense), a possession of marijuana charge, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a possession of a prescription drug in an improper container charge. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Justin Montgomery, 29, of Prestonburg, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (third or greater offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), a probation violation, third-degree possession of an unspecified substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
