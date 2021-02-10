CATLETTSBURG What started as a traffic stop over a blown tail light led to Ashland Police pulling a a little bit of meth off the street, court records show.
Sarah D. Roberts, 34, of Ashland, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking of less than 2 grams of meth (first offense), first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as as some traffic violations.
Roberts is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.
Ashland Police pulled Roberts over in the area of 29th Street and Maple Avenue at around 2:25 a.m. Monday, after noting her tail light and license plate light were burned out, records show.
Upon approaching Roberts, police noted she seemed high — a field sobriety test and her own admission to toking a bit of weed earlier in the evening confirmed as much, according to police.
After taking Roberts into custody, officers searched the vehicle, records show.
Police turned up a bit of meth packaged for resale, digital scales and cash inside her purse, according to court records.
