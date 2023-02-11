ASHLAND Dogs guard the outside of Clayton and Jennifer Patton’s house, and live chickens pick at the ground.
Inside, there are more animals — hundreds of them — but they are much more delicate. They are made of glass.
Mrs. Patton’s appreciation of the glass animals is evident. She has catalogs from glassmakers explaining the provenance of each piece.
Mrs. Patton inherited her love of animal covered dishes from her mother, Cindy Wheatley. She has mostly chickens on nests pieces.
“The history of hens on nests has interested me for several years now,” she said. “Yes, I love the way the glass looks, but I wanted to learn more. Who made it? When was it made? Value wasn’t what I as concerned with. I wanted the story.”
While many of her collection are hens on nests, she said her favorites are ducks. She does, however, have a favorite hen.
“I named it Nemo,” she said, displaying an orange and white hen. “It was produced by L.G. Wright Co. It’s the only one like it I’ve seen.”
She said her favorite colors of glass are amber-ruby and chocolate.
There are other animals, too — cats, dogs, cows — but chickens on nests is the most common and make up most of her collection.
According to dustyoldthing.com, hen on nest dishes arrived in the United States via England during the 1700s. They were costly trinkets only the rich could afford, but their popularity caught on and in the 1800s were mass produced. Interest grew and the 20th century saw massive numbers produced by a variety of companies, many of which were in West Virginia.
Mrs. Patton said she has pieces from West Virginia companies, including Fenton Glass in Williamstown and L.G. Wright Co. in New Martinsville.
Many pieces were in practical use as butter dishes, gravy boats, sugar dishes, mustard jars and salt cellars.
But her shopping is along the lines of thrift stores, estate sales and online purchases. She also is a member of various online communities of others who collect the glass pieces.
“It amazes me that so much of this glass survived all these years,” she said.
More than 400 pieces inhabit the Pattons’ home, all displayed in cabinets she also found at estate sales. But that’s nothing.
“Everyone I know on Facebook has as big a collection or bigger than mine,” she said. Facebook friends help one another identify the maker of the glass pieces and share other helpful information to collectors.
Some of her animal covered dishes have been given to her, like the ones she received from her mother and mother-in-law. She has given some as gifts, too, including one she gave to her letter carrier, who was curious about all the boxes she delivered to the house. They invited her in to see the collection and gifted her a hen on a nest when she left.
“They make great Christmas gifts. I get them from all over,” she said.
Another memorable gift was to a Mexican woman who spoke little English.
“She was so touched,” Mrs. Patton said. “We couldn’t speak one another’s language, but chickens are something we share.”
In fact, the sentimental aspect of her collection is very important to her.
“The hands that made these,” Mrs. Patton said, placing a hand over her heart, “They mean so much to be because if they didn’t make them, we wouldn’t have them to enjoy.”