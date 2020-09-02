ASHLAND U.S. Attorneys are fighting a two-front legal battle in trying to obtain records from a King’s Daughter Medical Center independent review potentially related to the Dr. Richard Paulus case.
Federal prosecutors have until Friday to answer objections from both the hospital and the twice-convicted, twice-vacated doctor.
Paulus had been accused of bilking Medicare and Medicaid out of monies by performing unnecessary heart stent procedures.
It all goes back to the Shields Letter, a 2013 disclosure between KDMC and the U.S. government that the 6th Court of Appeals ruled this year could’ve exonerated Paulus during his criminal trial. The letter stated only 75 out of 1,049 patients of Paulus’ were shown to have blockage 30% or less — much less than what the government argued in the doctor’s medical fraud trial.
In anticipation for a second trial, federal prosecutors have subpoenaed the records regarding the internal review by KDMC, in order to determine if other patients received unnecessary stents — the government has said 70% is the threshold required for a medically necessary stent.
With only 75 cases reported in the Shields Letter regarding cases of blockage of 30% or less, the government has argued there could be more cases falling under the 70% threshold.
However, the Shields Letter, KDMC has argued, did not occur in a vacuum. It was part of settlement negotiations with the feds when they opened an investigation into the hospital’s cardiac practices back in 2011.
A Department of Justice press release from 2014 states the hospital had performed numerous unnecessary stents between 2006 and 2011. KDMC settled with the feds to the sum of almost $41 million, the release stated.
Attorneys for KDMC said the internal review of the 1,049 procedures is protected as a part of a “work product privilege.” The privilege means the review and the information gained from was generated in order to aid attorneys representing the hospital in the settlement agreement with the government, according to court records.
Any information generated by the review is protected under that privilege, which has wider ramifications than attorney-client privilege, according to hospital attorneys. Attorney-client privilege can only be asserted by the client, however a work product privilege can be asserted by either client or attorney, records show.
The review was carried out from 2011 to 2012, records show.
During negotiations in October 2013, KDMC attorneys told prosecutors about the review of 1,049 procedures and about the 75 in which blockage was found to be less than 30%, records show. Federal prosecutors demanded KDMC disclose the names of those patients in order for Medicare to be refunded payments for them, records show. At the time, KDMC disagreed with the move, but went ahead and complied in order to speed up settlement proceedings, according to a filing.
Pursuant to that, attorney William Shields, representing KDMC, sent a letter naming the patients in that Medicare claim along with a check amounting to $1,088,911.21.
“As (Assistant United States Attorney) Andrew Sparks and I have agreed, the disclosure of this information does not waive any attorney-client privilege or attorney work product protection,” Shields wrote in the letter, according to the filing.
Because the disclosure was part of a settlement with the government, KDMC has argued that being forced to give up the data from the review violates confidentiality in the settlement.
Throughout the proceedings, the government has been trying to introduce the Shields Letter as evidence against Paulus, which KDMC has rejected on the basis that it never waived its right to have it disclosed beyond the settlement, records show.
In January 2019, in the lead-up to Paulus’ sentencing, KDMC and the government struck a deal in which the letter was disclosed to Paulus, only if it was filed under seal, according to court records. Additionally, KDMC reasserted its privileges regarding the letter outside the scope of the disclosure, records show.
However, in June 2019, Paulus moved to have 22 docket entries — including motions and pleadings regarding the letter — to be unsealed, records show. The government did not oppose the motion and KDMC was not notified of the move, attorneys argued.
“Instead, KDMC was always under the impression that the letter, and its contents, had been produced under seal and were discussed in pleadings under seal in the trial court,” attorneys wrote.
But why all the fuss about the privilege?
In a letter to Sparks dated Sept. 30, 2015, Shields wrote “as we discussed with you during our settlement discussions, any disclosure of this information could unfairly damage KDMC’s ability to defend against the medical malpractice lawsuits that are pending in Kentucky state court.”
Another letter dated Aug. 19, 2016, from Shields to U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning reiterates that position.
“The disclosure of these privileged communications will significantly and unfairly impair KDMC’s ability to defend itself in other litigation,” Shields wrote.
In filing subpoenas, prosecutors also asked for communications between the hospital and Paulus prior to his 2015 indictment. Both KDMC and Paulus have argued the communications sought were during a time in which they were under a joint-defense agreement — meaning disclosure would violate attorney-client privilege, records show.
Paulus’ attorneys have argued the confidentiality issue along the same lines as KDMC, but have added one additional rub — a motion to dismiss on grounds of double jeopardy is still hanging out there.
Paulus has argued that the current motion to compel KDMC to produce the records is pointless until the court decides whether or not a new trial would violate his rights to stand trial for a crime for which he had been acquitted. So far, the government has argued that the 6th Circuit ruling amounted to a hitting the rest button on the case, starting from a fresh indictment.
Defense attorneys have asserted that until the double jeopardy motion is decided, any evidentiary issues amounts to a waste of time and resources.
