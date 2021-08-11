SUMMIT A blitzed Ashland woman caused a ruckus at the Summit Speedway just after midnight Sunday — court records show she chased two customers with a knife.
Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports that Fallon C. Purnell, 28, pulled up to the gas station on U.S. 60, exited her 2007 Ford Edge and proceeded to chase two women in the parking lot with a knife, according to a criminal citation.
When one woman tried to enter the store to call the law, deputies said Purnell pepper-sprayed her.
As deputies spoke to the suspect, they could smell booze on her breath, court records show. When asked if she had been drinking, records show Purnell copped to a couple shots of “Henny” — short for Hennessy, a popular cognac.
Boyd County deputies cut short a field sobriety test after Purnell near faceplanted twice, records show. Purnell then blew a .177 BAC, a little more than twice the legal limit, the citation states.
Purnell was charged in Boyd County District Court with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and first-offense DUI.
She is being held in the county can on a $1,000 bond.
