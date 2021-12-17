A harrowing domestic situation ended earlier this week with the suspect vomiting his drink at the Boyd County Detention Center and passing out, according to court records.
At 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Boyd County deputies responded to a home on Old Buckley Road for reports of a drunken man searching for a gun and threatening to kill his wife and kids, records show.
When deputies arrived, a family member reported the guns were locked up in a pickup truck and the ammunition was in the house, a citation states.
That’s when deputies heard the truck door slam and spotted 51-year-old Chester Ray Whitt, of Westwood, wearing a black hoodie, records show.
Deputies approached the home and ran into the victim, who reported the suspect was in the home, records show.
Whitt came outside and refused to take his hands out of his pockets, records show. After disobeying several commands from deputies, Whitt got into a tussle, pushing one officer to the ground, according to the citation.
When pressure points wouldn’t work, a deputy deployed a TASER to corral Whitt into custody, but that had no effect, records show.
Eventually deputies got the cuffs on Whitt and took him into custody, records show.
The suspect was taken to the King’s Daughters Medical Center for medical clearance — on the way, Whitt denied assaulting his wife, but confessed to drinking, records show.
He also stated “he was sorry for fighting with us,” the citation states.
After being medically cleared, Whitt was taken to the county jail, where he asked the deputy to open the rear door so he could vomit. Upon doing so, the deputy handed him a paper towel to clean his face and the suspect fell asleep and began snoring while the deputy finished his paperwork, the citation states.
Whitt was charged with fourth-degree assault, public intoxication, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jail records show Whitt has since bonded out.
(606) 326-2653 |