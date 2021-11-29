The most frequent charges among local detention center include drug charges, theft and court-related charges.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Thomas H. Rouse, 45, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place (third or greater offense in 12 months).
• Hope C. Simpkins, 33, of Catlettsburg, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Jessica R. Stewart, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on probation violation.
• Ryan J. Crisp, 30, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation warrant.
• Luke L. Casey, 61, of South Point, was lodged Sunday on fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or over but less than $1,000.
• Traci R. Gentry, 51, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Wendy R. Kelley, 43, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Winfred S. Scott, 31, of Louisa, was booked Friday on fugitive from another state warrant.
• Shawn D. Risner, 34, of Hindman, was lodged Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher A. Inglett, 44, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on second-degree strangulation.
• Tommy R. Stevens, 34, of Salyersville, was lodged Friday on two bench warrants for court and a single count of first-degree criminal mischief.
• Michael C. Farley, 26, of Inez, was booked Saturday on three counts of theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000 and single counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500 and a bench warrant for court.
• Lindsay J. Osborne, 41, of River, was lodged Saturday on second-degree promoting contraband, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Danny J. Harris, 45, of Inez, was jailed Saturday on third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, video voyeurism and fourth-degree assault.
• Robert H. Drenning, 45, of Lovely, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants for court.
• Laurence J. Little, 24, of Louisa, was lodged Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Burl J. Holland, 43, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Troy L. Tackett, 44, of Prestonsburg, was jailed Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense trafficking in controlled substance, contempt of court and persistent felony offender I.
• Jackie McKinnon, 41, of Tomahawk, was lodged Sunday on a warrant.
Carter County
• Dale E. Hamm, 46, of Olive Hill, was jailed Friday on five counts of failure to appear.
• Cassandra B. Hall, 26, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Sheldon L. McGuire, 39, of Grayson, was lodged Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.