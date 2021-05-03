Another weekend has come and gone, and another group of people found themselves looking for bail money on Monday morning.
Drugs, DUIs and bench warrants made up a good bit of the lock-ups over the weekend, online jail records show.
Anyone named in the weekend locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Shawn M. Davis, 28, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Jason M. Moore, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of heroin, evidence tampering and three traffic violations.
• Peggy M. Chaffin, 40, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Alesha A. Gamble, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and simple possession of a third-degree substance.
• Ashley Sweeney, 36, of West Van Lear, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Stephanie Fletcher, 38, of Wayne, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree burglary and theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Miles C. Hollar, 27, of Frankfort, was booked Friday on charges of resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
• Donald Webb, 36, of Van Lear, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and eight traffic violations.
• Jessie Ocasio Jr., 34, of Hagerhill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Jonathan A. Wireman, 21, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Stacey Heuser, 43, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value, public intoxication, simple possession of a third-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bobby G. Hall, 53, of McDowell, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• John A. Litton, 25, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
• Anthony W. Farris, 40, of Edmonton, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Christopher W. Ratliff, 41, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants.
• Jeffrey A. Harper, 50, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Carter County
• Keith Nelson, 56, of Charleston, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
• Kermit D. Duncan, 52, of Lexington, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana, first-offense heroin possession, possession of a third-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and four traffic violations.
• Edgar D. Binion, 39, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, six traffic violations, a probation violation and a bench warrant.
• Amanda K. Valandingham, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on probation violation, a parole violation and six traffic violations.
• Angela Scanlon, 45, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and two traffic violations.
Greenup County
• Joshua D. Stephenson, 27, of South Shore, was booked Friday on a contempt of a court charge.
• Neal Skaggs, 36, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree criminal trespass.
Rowan County
• Quentin Myers, 26, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging him with public intoxication, second-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
• Sheila Fraley, 46, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on circuit court charges of first-offense meth trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tara Baldridge, 25, of Jeffersonville, was booked Friday on charges of identity theft, possession of drudger paraphernalia (two counts), first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense heroin possession (three counts), first-offense meth possession (two counts) and providing false information to police.
• Shaun Robbins, 36, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a circuit court warrant charing him with fourth-offense or greater DUI and three traffic violations.
• Julie Knipp, 27, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
• Iyanna Brown, 20, of Detroit, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, providing false information to police, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a revoked license.
(606) 326-2653 |