Drug charges, driving under the influence and traffic violations appear on multiple weekend booking charges. Big Sandy Regional booked a long string of inmates with a charge of contempt of court, with 11 coming into the jail with the charge Friday. Carter County booked five federal prisoners held in transit.

Boyd County Detention Center

• Barry E. Vaughn, 36, of Ironton, was booked Friday on second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Cecil B. Spencer, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael A. Lewis, 38, of South Point, was booked Friday on no operator’s moped license.

• Sarah B. Walls, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

• Colton T. Thompson, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a judge hold.

• Dianna L. Carter, 50, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

• Donald A. McKinney, 56, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.

• Haley N. Stumbaugh, 24, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on third-degree terroristic threatening.

• Hannah Baer, 24, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear. 

• Sasha N. Dehart, 31, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

• Shelby L. Clark, 23, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on theft of identity of another without consent.

• William F. Fluty, 54, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.

• Lindsey R. Ackerson, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday as a fugitive, no warrant required.

Big Sandy Regional

• Cory P. Ferrell, 25, of Sumerico, West Virginia, was booked Friday on first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Brandon M. Castle, 36, of Meally, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• William Julifs, 36, of Dayton, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Michael J. Henderson, 38, of Lexington, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Tyrone A. Garrett, 43, of Lexington, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Kevin T. Campbell, 43, of Winchester, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Stanley Baker, 44, of Lexington, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Eugene D. Bodner, 37, of Nicholasville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Russell Evans, 45, of Covington, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Cecil McCutchen, 21, of Newport, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• John Hammons, 41, of Bellevue, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Jacob Brown, 28, of Bedford, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

• Ashley Hendrix, 28, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, theft by unlawful taking auto $10,000 or more but under $1 million, menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

• Johnny Keeton, 62, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.

• Felisha D. Crace, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. 

• Gregory Davidson, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

Carter County

• Oji Williams, 43, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit. 

• Robert D. Croner, 46, of Beckley, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit. Richard H. King, 26, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit.

• Reginald J. Hairston, 44, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit. 

• Keegan Stanley, 31, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner held in transit. 

• Anthony Lawson, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on DUI-aggravated circumstances, failure to wear seat belts and failure to produce insurance card.

• Allen Q. Johnson, 49, of Lancaster, was booked Saturday on three counts of failure to appear.

• Justin D. Davis, 32, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear.

• David T. Hill, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on flagrant non-support and a parole violation warrant.

• Edward Martinez, 18, of Fairdale, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, speeding 26 mph or over speed limit, reckless driving, trafficking in marijuana and four additional traffic violations.

Greenup County

• James M. Perkins, 34, of Pedro, Ohio, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear and a fugitive from another state warrant.

• Whitney R. Roe, 35, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

• Peggy S. Porter, 39, of South Portsmouth, was booked Sunday on DUI, one headlight, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.

• Joseph D. Levingston, 35, of Springfield, Ohio, was booked Sunday on DUI-aggravated circumstances and driving DUI suspended license-aggravated circumstances.

Rowan County

• Ryan Brown, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, speeding 10 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belts and contempt of court.

• Bryan Crozier, 43, of Columbia, was booked Saturday on a hold.

• Derrick Rivers, 46, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on neglect action — unified juvenile code.

• Michael Conn, 65, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

• Michael R. Baker, 52, of Hazard, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.

• Ricky L. Spurgeon, 68, of Pataskala, Ohio, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.

• Dalton W. Spurlock, 26, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

• Derick Jenkins, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operation on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt and no registration plates.

• Shania B. Weaver, 24, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.

• Tyler Martin, 20, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance-aggravated circumstances, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or over speed limit, license to be in possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.

