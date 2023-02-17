CATLETTSBURG Two suspected drug dealers busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force last week were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were at the center of an investigation that started in 2022 and came to an end last week with a raid on a home on Belmont Street, according to the task force.
Court records show a Boyd County grand jury indicted Caudill and Gentry Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Caudill was indicted on three counts of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl, while Gentry was indicted on two counts of the same. Both were indicted on a single count of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury:
• Stephen Holloway, 31, of Ashland, received an additional count to his pre-existing indictment. The grand jury chose to tack on a witness tampering charge.
• Darnell D. Butler, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
• Stephen J. Bennett, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, first-offense DUI and six traffic violations.
• Roy Bentley, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Andrea Ehrler, 25, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Derek L. Caudill, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin trafficking.
• Robert M. Stevens, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of aggravated drug trafficking.
• Christopher M. Thompson, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of first-degree burglary.
• Jordan Erby, 31, of Charleston, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
The following people were on indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport:
• Jeremy Withrow, 41, of Ashland
• Steven R. Williams Jr., 25, of Ashland
• Michael M. Miller, 51, of New Franklin, Ohio
• Michael D. May, 55, of Ashland
• Mathis R. Jones, 40, of Huntington
• Larry Childers, 38, of Flatwoods
• Marc A. Brown, 38, of Flatwoods
• Patsy Bassett, 33, of Ashland
• Arvied J. Lowe, 38, of Ashland