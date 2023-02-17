Gavel stock photo
CATLETTSBURG Two suspected drug dealers busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force last week were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were at the center of an investigation that started in 2022 and came to an end last week with a raid on a home on Belmont Street, according to the task force.

Court records show a Boyd County grand jury indicted Caudill and Gentry Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Caudill was indicted on three counts of first-offense trafficking in fentanyl, while Gentry was indicted on two counts of the same. Both were indicted on a single count of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury:

• Stephen Holloway, 31, of Ashland, received an additional count to his pre-existing indictment. The grand jury chose to tack on a witness tampering charge.

• Darnell D. Butler, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

• Stephen J. Bennett, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, first-offense DUI and six traffic violations.

• Roy Bentley, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.

• Andrea Ehrler, 25, of Portsmouth, was indicted on a sole count of shoplifting between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

• Derek L. Caudill, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin trafficking.

• Robert M. Stevens, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of aggravated drug trafficking.

• Christopher M. Thompson, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of first-degree burglary.

• Jordan Erby, 31, of Charleston, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

The following people were on indicted on a sole count of flagrant nonsupport:

• Jeremy Withrow, 41, of Ashland

• Steven R. Williams Jr., 25, of Ashland

• Michael M. Miller, 51, of New Franklin, Ohio

• Michael D. May, 55, of Ashland

• Mathis R. Jones, 40, of Huntington

• Larry Childers, 38, of Flatwoods

• Marc A. Brown, 38, of Flatwoods

• Patsy Bassett, 33, of Ashland

• Arvied J. Lowe, 38, of Ashland

