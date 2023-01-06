CATLETTSBURG The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force’s discovery of dealer sized quantities of fentanyl, meth and hallucinogens in June 2022 resulted in a substantial prison sentence for one dealer.
In Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday, Steven D. Wirzfeld, 23, of Ashland, was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Boyd Circuit Court Judge George Davis.
Wirzfeld pleaded guilty Friday to trafficking fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives, trafficking meth, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and trafficking hallucinogenic mushrooms.
In exchange for his plea, Wirzfeld dodged a 35-year sentence had a jury convicted him.