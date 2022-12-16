CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man will serve two decades in prison after pleading guilty to several counts of trafficking schedule one and two drugs between October and December 2021.
Matthew H. Wallace, who was 41 at the time of his arrest in Dec. 2021, appeared before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis on Friday via video conference alongside his defense attorney, Sebastian M. Joy.
All together, Wallace was facing 10 total counts of trafficking multiple grams of drugs including heroin, meth and cocaine.
Wallace elected to waive a separate sentencing hearing and a pre-sentence investigation and, in exchange for his plea, received a 20-year active sentence.
Joy advised the court that Wallace suffered from significant health issues and was confined to a wheelchair or cane. Considering his health complications, Joy requested Wallace be housed in a medical facility within the Department of Corrections.
Judge Davis agreed to make the recommendation to the DOC.
Wallace will not be eligible for release until after he's served half of his 20-year bid.
