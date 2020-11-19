“Say, hey good lookin’, whatcha got cookin’?”
According to a federal grand jury, 56-year-old Hank Williams of Perry County, Kentucky, was cooking up a prison contraband smuggling ring in his kitchen.
The former kitchen supervisor at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy stands accused of helping smuggle drugs inside the federal pen near Inez between March 2016 and Sept. 2019.
A 12-count indictment states Williams took a bribe from an inmate — 34-year-old Librado Navarette — to smuggle meth, heroin and weed behind the prison walls. Court records show Williams also smuggled in tobacco and cell phones to the prison as well.
Furthermore, Williams used the U.S. Postal Service as a way to get the drugs into the clink, according to the indictment. Williams then tried to launder the money he received from the scheme, the indictment states.
A forfeiture allegation, which the government uses to seize the proceeds of illegal activity, states the scheme resulted in a little more than a “$2 bill and a spot over the hill.” The allegation is trying to seize a little more than $97,000 from his accounts and cash.
Williams and Navarette were both indicted in the case.
If convicted, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison. Navarette could face up to 15 years.
Federal records do not show whether or not either men are so lonesome they could cry, but as they say, a country boy can survive.
