A federal grand jury in Columbus issued a new indictment July 28 in the Scioto County child sex trafficking case.
At the center of the case is Larry Dean Porter, 69, who is accused of trading drugs for sexual access to children as young as 6 years of age. Federal investigators have alleged that family and friends tried to hide evidence of the pill-and-pedophilia ring after Porter was arrested in a sting back in March in Jackson County, Ohio.
Back in late June, the grand jury issued a 13-count indictment against Porter and eight other associates. Shortly after the initial roundup, authorities arrested a Columbus man named Ralph A. Aldridge in connection with the conspiracy.
Aldridge is accused of helping get drugs to Porter in a federal criminal complaint.
In the new indictment, Aldridge has been charged with one count of providing false information to law enforcement and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.
Federal authorities said Aldridge was in on an incident in which other members of the conspiracy — specifically Porter’s daughters Crystal and Denna and his buddies Frank E. Andrews and Dave Cole — tried to dig up a jar in the back yard that contained an SD card showing child sexual abuse.
When questioned about that, Aldridge told investigators that he knew nothing about it that incident, according to the indictment.
Aldridge was arraigned this week on the new charges.
Federal court records show that the investigation is far from over. Minutes from an Aug. 6 hearing state that the investigation into the conspiracy is expected to go until the end of the year.
The case may come to trial at the earliest in 2021.
