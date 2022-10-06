GREENUP A man convicted and sentenced to four years in federal prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy was sentenced to seven years on Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
According to previous reports, Keith A. Chaffins, 40, of Raceland, was involved in a Dayton-to-Ashland drug pipeline that was busted up by the NEKY Task Force.
Chaffins previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.
Chaffins attorney mentioned Thursday his plan for defense on the state level was to move for dismissal based on double jeopardy.
When that defense wasn't accepted by Judge Brian McCloud, the defense switched to negotiation mode where they were able to make a deal with the Commonwealth.
On Thursday, Chaffins, facing state charges of trafficking a controlled substance, entered a guilty plea in exchange for a seven-year sentence.
During the proceeding, Judge McCloud began asking Chaffins basic information about himself, including his address.
"I don't have an address — I'm going to federal prison," Chaffins responded, ending that phase of questioning.
Part of the guilty-plea process in Greenup County requires the defendant to tell the judge in their "own words," what occurred on the day they committed a criminal offense.
In response to Judge McCloud's questions about what occurred on Sept. 20 and 25, 2019, Chaffins simply said, "I sold meth."
