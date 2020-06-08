Lockups were light over the weekend for the northeastern Kentucky area, according to online jail records.
In fact, Greenup and Carter counties showed no lodgings over the period between Friday and Sunday. That doesn't mean someone wasn't locked up and made bail — The Daily Independent composes this list based on who is sitting on jail on Monday morning.
Boyd, Rowan and the Big Sandy also showed relatively few lockups compared to weeks past.
Anyone listed in the lock up is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were charged over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Roger Peterman, 40, of Williams, was booked Friday on a charge of flagrant non-support.
• Jason Runyon, 38, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a charge of violating a protective order.
• Christina D. McDowell, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on charges of shoplifting less than $500 in value and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
• James Colley, 42, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Andrew Albertson, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of heroin and two probation violations.
• Charlotte Daniels-Tackett, 50, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Saturday on a shoplifting less than $500 in value charge and a bench warrant.
• Hector Guerrero, 28, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Jessica Peterman, 29, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance, two counts of contempt of court and three traffic violations.
• Christopher Prince, 39, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a possession of marijuana charge, a first-degree possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and a circuit court indictment related to a drug raid in late May.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Michael Farley, 41, of Inez, was booked Friday on a bench warrant. The arresting agency is shown as the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
• Frankie Maynard, 44, of Pilgrim, was booked Friday on a second-degree evasion charge and a bench warrant. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
• Dillon Gamble, 27, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge. The arresting agency listed is Kentucky State Police Post 9, based out of Pikeville.
• Chad Basham, 38, of Gunlock, was booked Saturday on charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Angel Guinn, 47, of Monticello, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two probation violations. The arresting agency listed is the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.
• Jason Hopkins, 40, of Sanford, North Carolina, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-degree assault. The arresting agency listed is Kentucky State Police Post 8, based in Morehead.
• Jeffrey Carlton, 46, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
• Erin Kesterson, 42, of Nelsonville, Ohio, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant. The arresting agency listed is the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
• Summer Benton, 34, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault and resisting arrest. The arresting agency listed is the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.