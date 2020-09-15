Lock-ups over the weekend were down, according to online jail records.
The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Brooke L. Pack, 23, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree assault.
• Kenneth R. Watkins, 43, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on charges stemming from two separate cases. Watkins was charged in circuit court with first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Watkins was also charged in district court with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), meth and heroin.
• Natasha Walden, 45, of Russell, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Rocky J. Queen, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and a probation violation related to Boyd County, a couple bench warrants from Carter County and a couple second-degree forgery charges out of Greenup County.
• William A. Neal, 22, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Charles Hall, 32, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday for non-payments of fines or fees and a fugitive warrant.
• Jeffrey R. Shannon, 33, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value charge.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
(Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin and Martin)
• Tina Bridgeman, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Friday for a probation violation and two charges of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Lonnie K. Bridgeman, 62, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant. The Salyersville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Bradley E. Parsley, 42, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree promoting contraband, two counts of first-degree possession of herion (first offense), two counts of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and second-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Regina D. Cline, 45, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), first-degree promotion of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, a bench warrant and contempt of court. Kentucky State Police Post 9 is the arresting agency listed.
• Robert L. Dillon, 40, of Kermit, West Virginia, was booked Saturday on a first-degree bail jumping charge. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Troy J. Adams, 39, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge. The Salyersville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Terri L. Lackey, 34, of Williamsport, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Brittany L. Howard-Lemaster, 30, of Flat Gap, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Offices is the arresting agency listed.
Carter County
• Jesse F. Brown, 31, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on a sole charge of violating an emergency protective order.
• Andrew T. Tanner, 38, of Clay, West Virginia, was booked Friday as federal inmate in-transit.
• Madison B. Campbell, 19, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.
• John McGuire, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of flagrant non-support (two counts), receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value and a bench warrant.
• Brittany R. Gibson, 32, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value charge and a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Adam Howard, 38, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree strangulation, violation of an emergency protective order and fourth-degree assault. Kentucky State Police is the arresting agency listed.
• Eugene McCarty, 46, of Olympia, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI. The Owingsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• James R. Maney, 47, of Frenchburg, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant. The Menifee County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Darrin Owens, 36, of New Castle, was booked Sunday on fugitive warrant. KSP is the arresting agency listed.
• Bradley Tandy, 41, of Louisville, was booked Sunday on a parole violation. KSP is the arresting agency listed.
• Angel Crouch, 28, of Olympia, was booked Sunday on a parole violation. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
