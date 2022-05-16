Public intoxication, fleeing police and theft appeared across area booking rolls over the weekend. Drug charges, DUI and court-related charges continue to make appearances as well.
Boyd County Detention Center
- David W. Barker, 45, of Ironton, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
- Paul R. Crisp, 59, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Sharlee M. Kanouse, 68, of Ashland, was booked Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing.
- Shelby L. Clark, 23, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- William F. Fluty, 55, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
- Michael L. Desote, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault.
- James E. Wicker, 44, of Argillite, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
- Jesika L. Myatt, 35, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
- Jocelyn N. Pickard, 36, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
- Whitney R. Roe, 35, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
- Corbie A. Fyffe, 59, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
- James D. Music, 57, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500 and contempt of court.
- William R. Blackburn, 33, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
- David J. Blevins, 44, of Wittensville, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
- Nathaniel D. Stephens, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
- Elliot R. McCarthy, 31, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.
- Sarah M. Hensley, 27, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, theft of legend drug, prescription drug not in proper container, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and theft of firearm.
- Brandon G. Hensley, 31, of Sitka, was booked Sunday on two count of prescription drug not in proper container and buy or possess drug paraphernalia. Hensley is also charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth or greater offense DUI, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, theft of legend drug, theft of firearm and possession of marijuana.
Carter County Detention Center
- Brett Bush, 38, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on two counts of non-payment of court costs fees or fines and a single count of fleeing or evading police on foot.
- Dylan T. Evans, 25, of Muncie, Indiana, was booked Sunday on four counts of failure to appear and a single count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Jesse B. Stephens, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on two counts of failure to appear.
- Patrick Garris, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Greenup County Detention Center
- Joseph M. Powell, 27, of South Shore, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
- James G. Stepp, 42, of Greenup, was booked Saturday as a fugitive.
Rowan County Detention Center
- Bambi Ray, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
- Brandon L. Metzger, 29, of Erlanger, was booked Friday on receiving stolen property under $10,000.
- Don Smith, 52, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree sexual abuse.
- John Conley, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on DUI – aggravated circumstances, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and failure to produce insurance card.
- John M. Valenti, 34, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
- Raymond Crouch, 50, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Ricky Reed, 60, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
- Shane Gulley, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- Breanna N. Stacy, 22, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
- Jeffery S. Collins, 39, of Ezel, was booked Saturday on cultivate in marijuana – five plants or more.
- Joshua McIntosh, 27, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
- Justin Jones, 30, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.
- Richard L. Ross, 27, of Ezel, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.