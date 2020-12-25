HUNTINGTON A federal judge has agreed to once again kick the can down the road on the highly anticipated bench trial of major drug distributors accused of flooding Huntington and Cabell County with prescription opioids, essentially fertilizing the ground for the drug epidemic in the area.
In an order signed Dec. 3, U.S. District Judge David A. Faber, the bench trial of Amerisourcebergen, Mckesson Corporation and Cardinal Health — originally set for Jan. 4, 2021 — is postponed until further notice.
The defendants in the case had asked the judge to delay proceedings due to COVID-19 risks, while the plaintiffs have argued that there are work arounds to keep the trial date intact. The city of Huntington and Cabell County are suing the companies for their culpability in pumping the area with highly addictive opioids and looking the other way on the grounds that their actions created a public nuisance.
Faber wrote in his order that he is willing to look into the work-arounds and scheduled pretrial motions for Jan. 6, 2021 and Feb. 3, 2021.
The National Prescription Litigation — of which many area counties are part — is a similar suit playing out in northern Ohio.
Almost 2,700 local and state governments are suing the drug distributors named in the West Virginia suit on a similar public nuisance grounds as a well as a RICO Act violation. The premise behind the RICO violation is the drug distributors engaged business practices that they knew resulted in prescriptions opioids being diverted from legit medical use into the black market.
That case is set for a May 2021 trial.
This month, the judge overseeing that case hemmed out some of the details as to what the jury will decide in terms of the liability each defendant will have in terms of the public nuisance charge.
Judges on a multi-jurisdictional panel have also signed off on including new parties to the suit, including Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Johnson County, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Alabama, the City of Sacramento in California, seven counties in Missouri, Dinwiddie County in Virginia, Lower Makefield Township in Pennsylvania and Harmon County in Oklahoma.
(606) 326-2653 |