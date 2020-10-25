CATLETTSBURG A man who took off on a bicycle before being arrested by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA has been indicted by a grand jury.
A short-lived meth-marathon began Oct. 8 in the 1200 block of Lexington Avenue in Ashland and ended in the woods near Shamrock Liquors, according to court records. When authorities put the brakes on the pedaling peddler, they found meth and heroin inside the suspect’s backpack, records show.
Ryan J. Crisp, 28, was indicted this week by a Boyd County grand jury on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first offense), first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Crisp was being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department has been working hard over the last six months to push drugs out of the community. Anyone with any information regarding drug activity in the county may contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 739-5135 or the department’s tip line at (606) 939-4023.
If you or anyone you know is suffering with a substance abuse disorder, contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. Administered by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the help line offers free referrals for folks seeking treatment.
