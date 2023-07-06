CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County judge sentenced an Ashland man Thursday to serve 17 years in prison for drug trafficking.
John K. Roberts, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge John Vincent to one count of second-offense meth trafficking (less than 2 grams) and one count of fentanyl trafficking.
Per his plea deal, Roberts agreed to serve 10 years on the meth conviction and seven years for the fentanyl consecutively, meaning back to back, for a grand total of 17 years.
Roberts had a prior meth trafficking conviction in 2019.
Roberts sold meth and fentanyl in March 2022, an investigation by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department revealed.
His case was brought before a grand jury in July 2022 and he’s been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since September.