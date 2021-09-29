FLATWOODS A Portsmouth woman accused of peddling drugs was apprehended early Sept. 20 after trying to get inside her storage unit that contained drugs and guns, according to court records.
At 12:23 a.m. Sept. 20, Flatwoods Police saw 32-year-old Hollie Lusk — who is accused of having a suspended license — driving in the area of Meade Street, court records show.
Lusk’s van went out the officer’s sight, but was at a storage facility in the 1300 block of Meade, between two rows of units, records show. When the officer rolled up on Lusk, she was trying to get inside one of the units, records show.
Upon recognizing police, Lusk stopped what she was doing, records show.
Police ran her name and found a hit for active warrants — upon arrest, officers found $482 in a fanny pack Lusk was wearing, records show.
Lusk gave consent to do a search of her van and officers turned up a couple of pills, a container with a white residue on it and some used syringes, records show.
Officers called the Greenup County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office and got a search warrant for the storage unit, records show.
Inside the unit, officers found a black backpack containing a box with 37.1 grams of meth and 36.2 grams of heroin, records show. Officers also turned up three pistols and some ammunition, records show.
A few days later, officers followed up with the manager of the storage unit and found Lusk had “entered and remained unlawfully inside the storage unit without the knowledge of the store manager,” records show.
Lusk has been charged with second-offense heroin trafficking, second-offense meth trafficking in more than 2 grams, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, importing heroin and third-degree burglary.
(606) 326-2653 |