Local detention centers saw fewer bookings over the weekend compared to the average weekend. Drug charges, public intoxication and court charges made up the bulk of charges.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Derek R. Harrison, 34, of Converse, Texas, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place and drinking alcoholic beverage in a public place.
• Zebadiah Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Stephen S. Young, 47, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance-aggravated circumstances and driving on a DUI suspended license.
• Ashley R. Meadows, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on public intoxication in a controlled substance.
• James P. Costigan II, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Jonathan B. Maynard, 38, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Mark D. Hogg, 60, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault.
• Tyler L. Cole, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Carl E. Thompson, 45, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a parole violation warrant.
• Kevin Tussey, 49, of Ashland, was booked Monday on public intoxication of controlled substance.
• Ricky J. Carter, 27, of Flatwoods, was booked Monday on theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting.
Big Sandy Regional
• Mardy Mollet, Jr., 52, of Tomahawk, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Darin L. Conley, 35, of Louisa, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Charles E. Jeffrey, 58, of Louisa, was booked Friday on two bench warrants for court and a single count of alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Jacob S. Gamble, 24, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
• Dustin C. Hill, 20, of Deane, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Curtis M. Young, 57, of Pikeville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and third-offense driving DUI suspended license.
• Kathy Endicott-Fletcher, 48, of Debord, was booked Monday on fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Aaron T. Welch, 29, of Van Lear, was booked Monday on a probation violation.
• Tyler W. Runnels, 30, of Hagerhill, was booked Monday on third-offense driving DUI suspended license, inadequate silencer, improper or no windshield, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, improper display or registration plate, improper registration plate.
• Daryl McKenzie, 36, of Paintsville, was booked Monday on fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
• Thomas E. Sword, 44, of Hagerhill, was booked Monday on three counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana and single counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Leslie K. Burke, 51, of Hagerhill, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
Carter County
• John Clevenger, 44, of Webbville, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Travis Eldridge, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday as a fugitive.
• Michael J. Carter, 24, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Thomas E. Boggs, 50, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Kenneth L. White,32, of Grayson, was booked Monday as a self-surrender.
Greenup County
• Charles J. Bays, 40, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and a probation violation.
• Derrick L. Pernell, 40, of Portsmouth, was booked Monday on contempt of court.
Rowan County
• Chester Mullins, 35, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on possession of marijuana.
• Justin Morgan, 35, of Isonville, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Michelle C. Puckett, 46, of Morehead, was booked Friday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt.
• Brandon Wells, 36, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jamie L. Brown, 45, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Carrie Garris, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and a single count of buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Reynolds, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked Monday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Terry Riddle, 41, of Morehead, was booked Monday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
(606) 326-2654 |