Drug charges, probation violations, court charges and traffic violations make up a bulk of the charges in local detention centers over the weekend. As usual, Big Sandy Regional Detention Center booked the largest number of inmates in the area.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Bobby R. Thompson, 36, of Statesville, North Carolina, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Michael L. Salyers, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Thomas R. Johnson, 64, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Zebediah T. Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault of a police of probation officer, alcohol intoxication in a public place and resisting arrest.
• Angela J. Hemlepp, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• James L. Bowling, 64, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on third-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance — aggravated circumstances, third-offense driving DUI suspended license — aggravated circumstances, improper registration plate, license to be in possession and operating motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle or motorcycle function without interlock device.
• Mary King, 42, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Micah R. Singer, 49, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on menacing.
• Trish N. Turner, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Zachary A. Holder, 27, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Ryan D. Blair, 34, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Jerry L. Morman, 54, of Flat Gap, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Elijah A. Lichette, 19, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• John H. Redding, 37, of Walton, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Drew A. Duerring, 26, of Owenton, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Zachary C. Bramlett, 29, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Matthew J. Kirkman, 41, of Bowling Green, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Brent T. Leffew, 25, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Ricky S. Pauley, 29, of Pilgrim, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Keith A. Wiley, 31, of Inez, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
• James A. Barker, 30, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, contempt of court and three counts of failure to appear.
• Nathaniel D. Stephens, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Easley, 31, of Paducah, was booked Saturday on operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, improper display of registration plates, license plate not legible, no registration plates, no registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operating on highway and failure to appear.
• Lea D. Combs, 38, was booked Saturday on an unlisted charge.
• Melinda M. Wallace, 42, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Jamie W. Boyd, 37, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on two probation violations.
• Heather N. McKinney, 34, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession or use of radio that sends or receives police messages.
• James P. Allen, 58, of Prestonsburg, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled susbstance and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.
• Loretta L. Perkins-Salyers, 53, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespassing and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua L. Clark, 41, of Inez, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a probation violation.
Carter County
• Brandi R. Meek, 30, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday as a self-surrender.
• Tristan Watkins, 24, of Grayson, was booked Friday on four counts of failure to appear.
• Laci E. Fraley, 39, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on three counts of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Tony Chancy, 58, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Steven W. Allen, 42, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and a probation violation.
Greenup County
• Wayne W. Webster, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on two counts of sell or transfer simulated controlled substance, one count of first-offense trafficking in legend drugs and a probation violation.
• Thomas P. Fairchild, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, operating under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving.
• Johnathan E. Collins, 25, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
Rowan County
• Kevin Williams, 38, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on no operators moped license, failure to owner to maintain required insurance and speeding 10 mph over the limit.
• Shawn B. Jones, 39, of Morehead, was booked Friday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Bobby J. McClurg, 42, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Brad Lemaster, 37, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• James Johnson, 32, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on third-degree burglary.
• Natalie B. Allen, 19, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-offense possession of synthetic drugs, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• James Woodard, 43, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possessing license when privileges are revoked, failure to wear seat belt and improper use of blue lights.
• Joe D. Adkins, 45, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-offense trafficking in controlled substance and single counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Sabon, 30, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Paul Hager, 40, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance and giving officer false identifying information.
• Samantha Goodpaster, 36, of Burgin, was booked Sunday on first-degree promoting contraband.
• William E. Young, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on flagrant non-support.
