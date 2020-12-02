HUNTINGTON The City of Huntington and the Cabell County Commission are asking a federal judge to block another effort by opioid distributors and manufacturers to kick the can down the road for a trial.
After three years of thousands of court filings, AmeriSourceBergen, McKesson Corporation and Cardinal Health are set to go to trial Jan. 4, 2021, in what filings state “will be the longest trial and will include in the most witnesses and attorneys of any trial” in the Southern District Court of West Virginia.
In a motion for continuance filed Monday, the drug companies and retailers asked the bench trial be moved to April 2021, citing the rising COVID-19 cases ravaging the Mountain State and a recent civil trial in Texas that resulted in a mistrial due to 15 participants catching the virus.
Additionally, the drug companies have pointed out that the federal judge overseeing a huge drug litigation including 2,000 cities and counties — of which Boyd is a part — has pushed the trial to May 2021 because of the virus risk.
On Monday, attorneys for Huntington and Cabell County fired back, noting that the threat posed by COVID-19 is real, but the opioid crisis, which they contend these companies created, “continues unabated.” In fact, the attorneys have argued that medical research is uncovering evidence that the pandemic is preventing addicts from receiving treatment and increasing overdoses.
Instead, Cabell and Huntington are asking the judge to think about work-arounds to keep the trial date on track — ideas such as giving opening statements and testimony via videoconference and conducting the trial in stages since the judge is making the call and there are no jurors present.
Depositions, which despite the pandemic have been cranked out steadily over the course of the last year, could be given to the judge for review in chambers, the city and county noted.
Federal court records don't indicate when a ruling will be made on the trial date.
A public nuisance
For folks on the Bluegrass side of the Big Sandy, the Huntington pill suit hasn’t gotten a heck of a lot of attention in the local media.
Originally filed in 2017 in state court, the suit alleged that AmeriSourceBergen and McKesson Corporation — two distributors of opioid drugs — knowingly shipped large amounts of prescription drugs to a doctor in Cabell County who was allegedly writing prescriptions to any Manny, Moe or Jack.
Those prescription opioids then became the kindling for the heroin crisis that engulfed the Jewel City and the wider region.
However, the suit was moved to federal court due to the fact that the companies named in it are incorporated outside the state of West Virginia and the suit involved an amount of money greater than $75,000. The business with the doctor was dropped when the case was moved to federal court.
A whole slew of manufacturers, distributors and retailers — like Kroger, Rite Aid and CVS — were added to the suit when it went to federal court. However, the vast majority of them were cut from the case in 2019 to be added to the huge case up brewing up in Cleveland.
At the crux of the case is the West Virginian public nuisance statute.
The attorneys for Huntington and Cabell County have argued that the drug distributors should've flagged large orders of opioids entering a small market — according to the complaint, 780 million hydrocodones and oxycodone pills were shipped to West Virginia between 2011 and 2017, resulting in 433 painkillers for every man, woman and child living in the state.
Between 2007 and 2012, the defendants in the case shipped 423 million doses to West Virginia, per the initial complaint.
The plaintiffs have argued that the opioid epidemic has impacted law enforcement, first-responders, health care workers, the court system, employers, teachers and families throughout the city and the county. The drug distributors have contended that the only folks harmed by the opioid epidemic are the addicts themselves.
The key issue is whether or not the opioid epidemic is a public nuisance.
If one looks at the city and the county’s viewpoint, the opioid epidemic not only drains taxpayer resources, but causes burnout and trauma among first responders, decreases property value and increases crime. Due to these effects of opioid addiction, Huntington and Cabell state that the epidemic has “affected the right to public health, safety and comfort belonging to the entire community.”
However, the drug companies contend that public nuisance laws only apply to interfering with public properties or resources for the whole community. A public nuisance, they argue, can’t be based on products distributed throughout a community.
Instead, it applies to the physical use of real estate — a meth lab in this case would be a public nuisance, according to the defendants. Addiction, no matter how many people are affected, is a private matter, according to the law, the defendants have argued.
However, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals have allowed public nuisance claims to move forward on opioids and even firearms, according to the plaintiffs.
“Courts have upheld public nuisance claims where the creation or maintenance of an illicit market for a product due to oversupply gives rise to a public nuisance,” the plaintiffs have cited.
A motion for summary judgment filed back in September by the defendants is still hanging out there, per the federal court dockets.
