CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury released several indictments Wednesday, mainly related to drug charges.
An indictment is merely a formal statement of charges and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted Wednesday in Boyd County:
• Markus Johnson, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of simple possession of a first-degree substance and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
• Jeremy C. Webb, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of first-offense fentanyl trafficking, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and two traffic violations. He also had an additional charge of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth charge added to a prior indictment he incurred this year.
• Brian R. Helms, 38, of Ashland, had an additional charge of simple possession of meth added to his case.
• Tyler D. Bryant, 35, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of second-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of marijuana and six traffic violations.
• Jesse B. Menshouse, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense DUI and one count of simple possession of heroin.
• William A. Neal, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Natalie S. Perkins, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of identity theft.
• Amanda S. Payne, 46, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of public intoxication and one count of second-offense simple possession of meth.
