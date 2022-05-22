Court-related and drug-related charges make up the bulk of bookings in local jails this weekend.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Chrystal M. Hensley, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a commitment order.
• Jason W. Smallwood, 44, of Huntington, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Madison Mill, 22, of Ironton, was booked Friday on theft-shoplifting.
• Rachel A. Fryer, 37, of Benton, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Terrance J. Saylor, 55, of Rush, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Troy A. Stephens, 28, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Zachary B. Alberts, 27, of South Point, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Austen E. Ryan, 41, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on unlisted charges.
• James F. McKenzie, 48, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on driving on a DUI suspended license.
• Joshua D. Adams, 34, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Ted A. Mills, 47, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
Big Sandy Regional
• Shawna R. Lemasters-Keeton, 45, of Thealka, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, public intoxication of a controlled substance, menacing and impersonating a public servant.
• Kandyce Baldwin, 33, of Wittensville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Kala E. Tharp, 30, of East Point, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Scott A. Cyrus, 29, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Roger N. Howard, 52, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Lori A. Chapman-Luster, 44, of Inez, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Lisa A. Gibson, 35, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on first-degree promoting contraband.
• Sheila L. Wells, 49, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on first-degree assault.
• Damien T. Spears, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
• Kathy G. McKenzie, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on menacing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County
• Zachary Boggs, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert M. Shenett, 53, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Jennifer Elam, 44, of Rush, was booked Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Anthony Brown, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Angela Owens, 52, Wurtland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation and failure to appear.
• Shannon Stewart, 40, of Argillite, was booked Sunday on DUI.
Greenup County
• Brandon A. Bryant, 26, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on three counts of failure to appear and single counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Leigh A. Walters, 45, of Greenup, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Matthew L. Moon, 43, of South Point, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Michael B. Blair, 38, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Heather R. Brant, 46, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on flagrant non-support.
Rowan County
• Cody Haney, 27, of Ezel, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and persistent felony offender I.
• Lisa Lewis, 51, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, no brake lights, no tail lamps and rear license not illuminated.
• Amy Lumpkins, 36, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on driving DUI suspended license-aggravated circumstances and no brake lights.
• Conner L. Skaggs, 19, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of marijuana and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle J. Taulbee, 38, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Sean Stevens, 25, of Clearfield, was booked Sunday on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.