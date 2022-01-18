Weekend jail bookings listed multiple cases with drug charges, driving under the influence, contempt of court, failure to appear and assault.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Joel D. Elkes, 44, of Pikeville, was booked Friday on theft of identity of another without consent.
• Jonathon T. Adkins, 21, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Friday as a judge hold.
• Darrell R. McDowell, 59, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Zachary R. Rhodes, 25, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.
• Brandon M. Littleton, 25, of Russell, was booked Sunday on theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
• Craig R. Grubb, 43, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting $500 or more but under $1,000.
• Donovan L. Ward, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• James E. Prater, 42, of Rush, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
• Zebadiah T. Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
• Jonathan L. Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Monday on second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
Big Sandy Regional
• Gregory L. Vanhoose, 57, of Meally, was booked Friday on contempt of court, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to illuminate headlights, no registration receipt and failure to non-owner operator to maintain requires insurance.
• Matthew W. Caudill, 41, of Denver, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Heather Mollett, 31, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Elizabeth A. Reed, 50, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and resisting arrest.
• Joshua A. Laney, 40, of Louisa, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• William R. McCarty, 35, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday on contempt of court, public intoxication of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Colton J. Howes, 23, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
• Brandon L. Fasnacht, 24, of Louisa, was booked Monday on possession of a defaced firearm and two bench warrants for court.
Carter County
• Brandon Greene, 31, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Delmas D. Harris, Jr., 25, of Olive Hill, was jailed Friday on first-degree assault.
• Michael J. Carter, 24, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Eric C. Justice, 40, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Kari F. McGuire, 36, of Vanceburg, was jailed Saturday on two bench warrants for court.
• Brandi Dailey, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear.
• James R. Brown, 36, of Grayson, was jailed Monday on four counts of failure to appear and a single count of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Greenup County
• Willard J. Reed, 42, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on second-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc. and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
• Matthew J. Clark, 26, of Raceland, was booked Monday on failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Jeremiah Munster, 22, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit, reckless driving, improper passing, disregarding stop sign and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Joshua Patton, 31, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on speeding 25 mph over limit and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Kenneth Erwin, 24, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on failure to owner to maintain required insurance.
• Kyle S. Coyle, 30, of Muses Mills, was booked Friday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seat belts and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Ralph Wallace, 61, of Morehead, was jailed Friday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Rondal Howard, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Friday with no listed charges.
• Eric Sassaman, 38, of Mount Sterling, was jailed Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Walter White, 49, of Morehead, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, operating under the influence of alcohol or substances and seven additional traffic violations.
• George W. Bridges, 30, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, improper or no windshield, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration receipt, failure to register transfer of vehicle and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
• Judith G. Bloomfield, 53, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday on first-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and menacing.
• Douglas S. Moore, 39, of Owingsville, was booked Monday on third-degree terroristic threatening, improper start from parked position and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances.
• Douglas Fortney, 63, of Covington, was booked Monday on a parole violation.
• Warren Crouch, 43, of Owingsville, was jailed Monday on first-degree criminal mischief.