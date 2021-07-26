Bookings in local detention centers were over the weekend largely composed of parole violations, fourth-degree assault and drug charges. DUIs, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges appeared multiple times as well. Public intoxication and traffic violations also frequent weekend bookings.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Charles R. Miller, 51, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• John S. Clevenger, 43, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a parole violation.
• Justin B. Clark, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Kenneth H. Beam, 53, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Robert S. Perry, 53, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a failure to appear.
• Robert T. Dyson, 25, of Louisville, was jailed Friday on possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property-firearm.
• Sarah Estep, 43, was booked Friday on a judge hold.
• Sierra J. Christiansen, 36, of Upper Tygart, was jailed Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• William F. Salyers, 40, of Manchester, Ohio, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure of owner to maintain require insurance.
• Benjamin R. A. Mullins, 32, of Raceland, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Dakota Shyanne Large, 25, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Michael C. Childers, 25, of Lloyd, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Christopher M. Dinger, 21, of Flatwoods, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• David Polly, 32, of Rouse, was jailed Saturday on second-degree escape and tampering with prisoner monitoring device.
• Jewl B. Selvey, 28, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Patsy R. Bassett, 31, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Steven R. Williams Jr., 24, of Ashland, was lodged Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Big Sandy Regional
• Grant Harris, 68, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing, fourth-degree assault and serving bench warrant for court.
• Lynville S. Hall, 40, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• James P. Skeen, 42, of Pikeville, was lodged Friday on third-degree criminal mischief, fugitive from another state and two failure to appear.
• Elouise Scott, 38, of Louisa, was booked Friday on second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Scott Marcum, 37, of Debord, was jailed Friday on operating on suspended or revoked operating license, registration and title requirements vehicle not operating on highway, no registration plate and no registration receipt.
• Shawna R. Lemasters-Keeton, 44, Pikeville, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Brenda Runyon, 34, of Beauty, was jailed Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Jeremy Arnett, 39, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Kristopher M. Perkins, 42, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault.
• Terry C. Daniels, 45, of Thealka, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
• Rocky A. Kimbler, 54, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Adam C. Minix, 50, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on a bench warrant for court.
• Seth Dyer, 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Cody R. Gullett, 20, of Lovely, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant for court.
• Lavanna Tackett, 26, of Paintsville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license and five traffic violations.
• Michael Jennings, 56, of Paintsville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance and two counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Trenton D. Tackett, 33, of Salyersville, was booked on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited.
• Daniel R. Ritchie, 42, of Nippa, was jailed on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, operating on a suspended or revoked license, public intoxication of a controlled substance, and two traffic violations.
Carter County
• Justin D. Davis, 31, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear.
• Vanessa R. Gollihue, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Jason E. Cummings, 28, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Robert N. Brown, 46, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on first-degree promoting contraband and failure to appear.
• Jared S. Beair, 28, of Sandy Hook, was jailed Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
• Gary Ison, 47, of Piqua, Ohio, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Toddrick Arnold, 24, of Nashville, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place and theft by unlawful taking shoplifting $500.
• Earnest F. Hale, 47, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on DUI, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, operating on suspended or revoked operating license and four additional traffic violations.
• Eric K. Swanigan, 36, of Olive Hill, was jailed Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Greenup County
• Matthew R. Watts, 41, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and third-degree assault of police or probabtion officer.
• Billy C. King, 41, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on fugitive from another state.
Rowan County
• Rick Masterson, 38, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on first-degree strangulation, public intoxication of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Jodi J. Whitney, 43, of West Liberty, was jailed Friday on first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree criminal trespassing.
• James P. Costigan, 39, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.
• Sarah Arnett, 39, of Morehead, was jailed Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving DUI suspended license-aggravated circumstances, possessing license when privileges are revoked and failure to produce insurance card.
• Paul Jones, 42, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, persistent felony offender, operating on a suspended or revoked licensed and failure to wear seat belt.
• Jerry Shephard, 50, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Mary Roark, 43, of West Liberty, was jailed Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, intimidating a participant in the legal process and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Ashley Crouch, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on two counts of neglect action (UJC).
• James J. Brown, 33, of Clearfield, was jailed Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
