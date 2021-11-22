Drug charges, contempt of court and failure to appear continue to frequent local detention center bookings over the weekend.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Brandie N. Thompson, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday on second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Howard R. Gardner, 60, was jailed Friday on third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Kenneth L. Hill, 32, of Catlettsburg, was lodged Friday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Kimberly A. Akers, 52, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Rickey Griffith, 57, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Cindy A. Burkett, 47, was lodged Saturday as a judge hold.
• Lois A. Henry, 49, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Saturday on first-degree promoting contraband and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Kayla A. McDonald, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on theft of identity of another without consent.
• Marvin S. Hogsten, 49, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Timothy L. Wellman, 34, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Zachary R. Short, 24, of Ashland, was lodged Sunday on a parole violation.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jonathon M. Young, 43, of Louisa, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, engaging in organized crime, possession of handgun by convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
• Joseph McCoy, 24, of Louisa, was booked Friday on engaging in organized crime, failure to appear and two probation violations.
• John C. Thomas, 32, of Louisa, was lodged Friday on engaging in organized crime.
• Joshua A. Scott, 34, of Debord, was jailed Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-offense prescription controlled substance not in proper container, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and all terrain vehicles violations.
• Bruce E. Fields, 44, of Louisa, was booked Friday on willful removal or damage boundary marker without felonious intent, failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court.
• Jonathon D. Endicott, 33, of Auxier, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Noah Bowen, Jr., 66, of Inez, was jailed Friday on first-degree assault.
• Jeffrey F. Griffith, 52, of Lexington, was lodged Friday on a probation violation.
• Justin B. Muncy, 38, of Lexington, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault — inmate assault on correction employee, menacing, resisting arrest and a bench warrant for court.
• Kayla R. Blackburn-Prater, 34, of East Point, was booked Saturday on failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Floyd A. Luster, IIIinois, 29, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Christopher L. Caldwell, 30, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, possessing of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Dobbins, 35, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on contempt of court.
• Terry J. Coburn, 44, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender II and failure to appear.
• Timothy E. Francis, 40, of Turkey Creek, was booked Sunday on menacing and resisting arrest.
• Larry E. Dixon, 55, of Louisa, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Gabrielle N. Fletcher, 22, of Salyersville, was lodged Sunday on first-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree, second-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, theft of identify of another without consent, theft-receipt of stolen credit or debit card, receiving stolen property, menacing and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County
• John McGuire, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Billy J. Binion, 39, of Olive Hill, was jailed Saturday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked license, giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear and five additional traffic violations.
• Freddie Sexton, 58, of Grayson, was lodged Saturday on first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age and first-degree sodomy, victim under 12 years of age.
• Avery W. Binion, 62, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a parole violation warrant.
• Nile D. Gilbert, 42, of Olive Hill, was lodged Saturday on failure to appear.
• Richard D. Tomlin, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on first-offense driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to appear, speeding 20 miles per hour over limit, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
• James E. Crockett, 52, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.