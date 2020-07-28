ASHLAND Two suspects in the center of one of the biggest drug busts in Ashland in recent years have pleaded guilty in federal court.
Franklin K. Certain Jr., 36, and Riki Wurts, both of Ashland, entered guilty pleas Friday to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. In exchange, federal prosecutors dropped other pending charges against them.
Federal court records show on April 21, 2019, Ashland Police were called to Certain’s residence after reports that his dog attacked a neighbor’s cat. Upon figuring out Certain had a bench warrant in Boyd County, the officer tried to take him into custody, records show.
Instead, Certain struggled with the officer, resulting in him getting shocked with a TASER. Officers saw marijuana in the home and found $4,300 inside Certain’s jacket, records show.
At the time, Wurts was inside a running shower with her purse, police said.
A search warrant turned up about almost 1,200 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal court records.
Contemporary reports at the time of their arrest show police estimated the street value to be $243,000.
Both suspects face 10-to-life in prison when they are sentenced on Oct. 23.
Both have been given base levels of 30 in the federal sentencing guidelines, which, depending on criminal history, could result in lengthy stretches. However, if neither commits any crime or obstructs between now and sentencing, that base level could be reduced by three points.
