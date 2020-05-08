CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County’s Sheriff’s Department seized nearly $20,000 worth of cash and contraband while serving a late Thursday night search warrant, according to deputies.
Deputies collected 40 grams of heroin and 50 grams of methamphetamine, with a combined value of $12,000, according to Sgt. J. Delaney. The sergeant, who oversees the graveyard shift, said the search of the trailer in the 3600 block of Park Street in Catlettsburg was a surprise for the suspect.
“We caught him with his pants down,” Delaney said. “We went back into his bedroom and there it all was on the bed.”
Deputies also found a loaded pistol underneath a pillow and $5,300 in cash, according to the Delaney. He also said items suspected to have been stolen from hardware stores were seized as well.
Mark Kevin Kirk, 58, was taken into custody as a result of the search. He was charged in Boyd County District Court with first-degree trafficking in heroin, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kirk is currently being held at the county jail on a $10,000 bond.
Delaney said the haul and the arrest were the result of citizen complaints, Kirk’s prior history with drug crimes and investigation by the sheriff’s office.
(606) 326-2653 |