COLUMBUS The Ohio Department of Transportation offers free online courses that prepare drone pilots for certification.
The courses provide the fundamental knowledge needed in preparing for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Remote Pilot Certification Exam.
Certifying pilots is essential because the number of drones in the United State has exploded in the past decade, according to ODOT. Today, 1.7 million drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. However, only about 208,000 pilots are certified to fly them.
The courses are a good starting point for those who currently fly as a hobby or would like to fly drones for work-related applications, according to ODOT.
Becoming a certified pilot provides the knowledge and background needed to safely fly drones and opens the door to many opportunities, according to ODOT. Drone pilots perform work such as filmmaking, photography, homeland security, surveying and inspections of property, roads, bridges, buildings and telecommunications structures.
Interested persons can access the courses through the Ohio Local Technical Assistance Program website learning.transportation.ohio.gov.
After completing the free e-learning courses, participants will be well prepared to take the certification exam. ODOT is providing this information for individuals and those looking to expand their businesses capabilities.
For more information about the courses, contact Ohio LTAP at ltap@dot.ohio.gov or 1-877-800-0031.