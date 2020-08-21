FLATWOODS Rows of brown paper grocery bags lined the floor in the Russell Primary School gymnasium, each labeled with a student’s name.
The bags were packed with materials children will need for their virtual-only lessons for the first nine weeks of school.
Cars pulled up one by one to a check-in table where masked school staffers handed the bags through the window to waiting parents. Many of the cars then moved on to another table several yards away where more staffers handed parents the Chromebooks and iPads their children will need to report every day to their virtual classroom.
It was just one of a number of drive-through orientations northeastrtn Kentucky schools are conducting under COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.
Among items in the bags were books and manipulatives, which are physical objects used to assist children in mastering concepts.
Children also got small whiteboards and dry-erase markers they will use to write answers to some assessments, according to principal Lea Ann Crager.
The children will write answers on the boards and hold them up to their webcam, and that will enable teachers to get a quick look at which students understand the lesson and are ready to move on, and which ones need additional help, Crager said.
The district has given serious thought to the materials children will need at home during the upcoming extended — and unprecedented — span of virtual-only education, she said. “We want it to be as close to the classroom experience as possible, by giving them that physical connection,” she said.
Planning also addressed the difficulty parents, particularly working parents, would have if children had difficulty with teh virtual class environment. “It’s difficult for working parents to be their teachers. We don’t want to put it on their shoulders to give instruction,” she said.
The event Thursday was for first grade, and second grade will be Friday. Kindergarten teachers made separate arrangements to meet children and their parents face to face, because school is new to those students and many of their parents as well, she said.
Kindergartners will get to see the school and meet their teachers.
First- and second-grade teachers are making welcome videos to send their students.
Enrollment registration at Russell is online only this year; the district is making computers available at the schools so those families who did not do so at home may enter the school and register during one of the drive-through sessions.
For those Russell Primary families that don't make it to one of this week’s sessions, there will be repeats Monday from 9 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m.