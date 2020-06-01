FLATWOODS There were individual photo signs for every member of Russell High School's Class of 2020 stretching from the bottom of Red Devil Lane in Russell to just a little past Russell High School in Flatwoods on a warm beautiful Thursday, as an enormous crowd of well wishers drove along that route to honor seniors.
Each student stood on the sidewalk by his or her personal sign as relatives, friends, teachers and other locals drove by, throwing candy to the seniors, took photos, shouted words of encouragement and gave a thumbs-up to the class of 2020.
The senior class was appreciative of the great turnout with many telling The Daily Independent of their gratitude.
“It's kind of crazy, it's sad. They're doing their very best to help,” said Meredith Addington of the community lifting up the spirits of the class members who won't have a traditional graduation ceremony.
“I think it’s pretty hectic. I think it's nice that the parents are doing all the things they're doing,” Nick Mineer said.
“It's crazy, I didn't know that this many people would come out. It just shows how much the community cares about us,” said Tera Williams.
“I didn't think my high school time would end this way. I'm glad we're going to have a virtual graduation,” Brianna Gillum said.
“It's very unique, you're not going to find any other class that's gone through what we went through,” Meredith Wilson said about the class of 2020 having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Said Meet Patel of the parade: “This is a good way to end it all,” as Ethan Grubb chimed in in agreement.
“Surprised so many people are here. Thank goodness that my grandfather came by and did this,” Olivia Garrett said.
“It's very nice that they had this for us since we couldn't have an actual graduation,” said Kate Ruggles.
“We thought it was really nice for everyone to come out and say hi and congratulations,” Emily Crum said.
Alexus Collins perhaps best summed up the feelings of her classmates about the unforgettable day. “It was very much appreciated. I'm thankful for the high school staff and parents for organizing all of this for us.”
Even though they returned to their home countries in early April, photo signs of foreign exchange students Win Archayata and Massimo Notaro were on display on the parade route.
As the long line of cars wound down, there was more to the day as many seniors participated in a water balloon fight on the school lawn. After standing on the hot sidewalk for a long time being pelted by a balloon full of cold water may have felt refreshing.
As an added treat, envelopes were attached to the back of each photo sign that included a pocket-sized Constitution of the United States. Instructions said to check your Constitution for a chance to win $100 from Wilson and Thompson Attorneys at Law. Attorneys Alyssa J. Thompson and Michael C. Wilson are graduates of Russell High School.
Even though she humbly insisted on not taking credit for the afternoon, another parent insisted that Michelle Tackett was the organizer of the festivities.
David Tackett, her husband, was there, too, and filled 500 balloons with water. They are the parents of senior Madelyn Tackett.
Michelle Tackett explained why the event was held. “They (seniors) missed out on so much and we have a great community and they supported it.”