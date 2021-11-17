GREENUP The Greenup County Fiscal Court met on Tuesday due to the regular meeting being rescheduled. The court discussed regular business such as paying county expenses, received reports from the county jail, the Extension Office and upkeep of county roads. The court also discussed recent changes to driver’s licensing in the Commonwealth, and the impact of those changes to county residents. Circuit Court Clerk Allen Reed explained the changes (in brief) to the court.
Reed explained the beginning of the current changes took place 20 years earlier, when the federal government created a travel ID. Not all states have been in compliance with this, he said, and deadlines for compliance were extended with the current extension being in May 2023.
“The Department of Transportation tried to do this with the equipment we already had in place for regular driver’s licenses, but that didn’t work,” Reed said. “A with the security you need to be in compliance, we could never have driver’s licensing here, anyway.
“What was decided was to go to a regional driver’s licensing which is under the Department of Transportation,” he added.
Reed explained that before, driver’s licensing was done under all three branches of local government, but the decision to have it totally under the Department of Transportation is what most states currently do. Reed said currently there are 18 to 20 regional offices, with the goal of there being eventually 30 such locations.
“The good thing about this is that you can go to any regional office in the state, whereas before you had to go to your own county to renew or test for your license.” Local regional offices are in Catlettsburg and Morehead.
An option to reduce the inconvenience is a renewal of the license for eight years, Reed said, and there is also an online service residents can use.
“The library is helping out, opening up their computers for people who don’t have internet access,” Reed said. “And if you are just getting your license renewed, and not getting a travel ID, you can go online and with a few clicks they will mail you a driver’s license. And it will print a receipt that is good until you receive that license. That will take care of a lot of the problems, because most of it is just renewing.
“But if you just moved into Greenup and you are getting your license for the first time, you are going to have to go to Catlettsburg,” Reed said. The same would be true if the individual was getting a travel ID, he said, as would be if the individual were moving within the county.
“I think once things settle in that it won’t be the problem we thought it was going to be,” Reed said.
Greenup County will also be having “pop-up” test centers three times a year, Reed said.
“The reason for this is that you can renew your license at any time six months before they expire,” Reed said. “And three times a year should cover everyone in that six-month window.”
Reed also explained a few things about the travel ID to the court.
“You have to have a travel ID to fly anywhere within the country, go onto a military base, and get into some courthouses,” he said. “Some people think it is the same thing as a passport, but it is not. A travel ID will not replace a passport. But when you go in to get one, it is a lot like getting a passport because it requires a lot of information.”
Reed said a passport will however take the place of a travel ID, and if an individual has a current passport, then they can simply renew their regular driver’s license.