GREENUP The suspected driver involved in a shootout that crossed state lines over the winter is now being held in Greenup County.
Ohio Highway Patrol and Portsmouth Police disabled the car by shooting Amanda Cochran in the arm, according to authorities.
Following treatment at a Huntington hospital, Cochran was held at the Eastern Regional Jail in Barboursville, West Virginia. She was then released in mid-February to Boyd County, due to an outstanding third-degree burglary warrant.
Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley confirmed that Cochran pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday and was sentenced to three years probation, with three years of prison time hanging over head.
That charge stems from entering a Walmart after being banned from the premises, court records show.
Cochran was booked Friday at the Greenup County Detention Center on an importation of heroin charge and a first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine charge. Greenup Commonwealth Attorney Mel Leonhart confirmed Monday that Cochran is being held on charges related to what was found in the car upon arrest Jan. 29.
John Knotts has been sitting in the Greenup County Detention Center since the day of his arrest on multiple guns and drug charges in connection with contraband found inside the car as well.
Leonhart said both of their cases are expected to be heard by the grand jury later this month.
Cochran and Knotts have been indicted Scioto County, Ohio, on multiple charges related to the chase and shooting on the Ohio side of the river. If convicted, they could face a long stretch of prison time, per the Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney.
Knotts has also been charged in the Jan. 14 robbery of the PNC Bank in Ashland. Amanda Cochran's father, 58-year-old Willis Cochran, has also been charged in that robbery, according to Copley.
The elder Cochran himself has had a string of bank robbery convictions dating back to 1996.
