The Elliott County Health Center is scheduling drive-through COVID-19 tests beginning next week.
Brooke Rice, the center's nurse, said Thursday tests will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28 and every Tuesday in June at the center on David Blair Boulevard in Sandy Hook. She said an appointment will be necessary.
Rice said there are 27 spots available for May 28 and another 27 for each of the June dates. A nurse practitioner from the Gateway District Health Department in Morehead will conduct the tests, which involve inserting a swab deep into one nostril.
Elliott County's first positive coronavirus test was reported Tuesday. Jessica Lykins, director of nursing at the Gateway District Health Department office in Morehead, said positive cases are investigated according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Rice said residents have called to voice their concerns.
“I haven't had an excessive number of calls … regarding it,” Rice said.
With Elliott County reporting, Estill, Lee and Robertson are the only three Kentucky counties that have not reported a case.
For more information about Elliott County testing, call the health center at (606) 738-5205.