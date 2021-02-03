The Greenup County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for first responders today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Firefighters, law enforcement and EMS who received a first dose during the drive-thru clinic on Jan. 5 at the health department should return for their second dose of the vaccine at the site they received their initial shot. All those receiving the vaccine should bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with them. No first responders will be administered a first dose vaccine during the event.
Those being vaccinated will need to drive around to the North entrance of the health department on U.S. 23 (nearest the Freedom Worship Church of God) and enter through the rear entrance. Traffic will flow through the rear parking lot. The new county Emergency Management drive-thru tent will be utilized.
Each person being vaccinated will be required to remain at the health department for 15 minutes following administration of the vaccine. If you have any questions, call (606) 473-9838.