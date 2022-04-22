IRONTON A new bar in Ironton, Drifter’s Bar and Gaming Room, had a soft opening this past Saturday, and owner Joe Pace said the turnout was good.
Pace hopes to have everything ready for a grand opening sometime in May.
“We leased the building for 12 months, and at the end of 12 months we have an option to buy,” Pace said. Drifter’s is in the building that used to house The Jab on Third Street in Ironton. Pace said he was fortunate to be able to secure the equipment used in the prior business.
Pace is in the process of doing a complete renovation of the property, changing the lighting to reflect a brighter atmosphere among other things, and is in the process of adding more video games.
Patrons can enjoy pool, several different video games, a large Jenga set, darts and more. Future improvements will include a stage for live music and an outdoor fire pit as well.
“We want to attract all types of crowds,” Pace said. Part of that attraction is to provide activities for a younger crowd.
“We’re not quite an arcade bar,” he said, “but we do have 11 games so far. And we have three more pinball games coming in this week. And we have a western theme to everything, so it will be Drifter’s Bar and Gaming, where you can come in and enjoy some games and the ‘western’ drink of your choice.”
Pace said Sean Daniel from Oops, I Shirt Myself in Ironton will help give the décor a decided western feel as well.
“He is going to cover the bar and area to give it an old West saloon feel, put our logos on all the seats, and add western graphics to the windows,” Pace said.
Featured drinks will be the “cowboy margaritas,” the “watering hole,” and the “Roy Rogers” (a western-themed Old Fashioned). Pace said they also have a full selection of domestic and imported beers, liquors and is working on local brewery connections as well.
“We’d definitely like to have something a little different that no one else has,” he said.
Drifter’s also offers food selections, courtesy of the Triple JT Family food truck. Patrons can order from the comfort of the bar and have the food brought straight to their table, Pace said.
“They were here for the soft opening on Saturday, and everyone loved their food,” Pace said. “They have regular menu items like cheeseburgers and fries, and they will also have nightly specials that aren’t usual menu items.”
Leading up to the grand opening, Drifter’s will be open Thursday 4 p.m. until midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.