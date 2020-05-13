ASHLAND There likely won’t be many — if any — swimming holes to cool off in this summer.
The city of Kenova announced this week Dreamland Pool will be closed for the 2020 season.
Mayor Timothy Bias said he reviewed the federal social distancing guidelines with the city council. He said COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools.
“Pools are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing. The very nature of lifeguarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life-saving situations,” he said, adding he looks forward to reopening the pool in the future.
City Planner Gordon D. Jones said the city is following guidelines issued by Dr. Deborah Birx, who predicts social distancing guidelines will continue through the summer.
In addition, lifeguard training used at Dreamland will not be available.
“We’re working with a set of impossible circumstances,” Jones said.
A clerk at Flatwoods City Hall said the city’s pool will not open this year. According to state guidelines, the pool would not be allowed to open until July, which would not allow the pool a long enough period of time to be open to hire workers.
Ashland city officials expect to make a decision this week about whether to open Dawson Pool.
Amy Whiston, a representative for Kentucky State Parks, said no decisions have been made as to the opening of pools at state resort parks, including Carter Caves State Resort Park, Greenbo Lake State Resort Park and Jenny Wiley State Park.
Whiston said updates will be posted at parks.ky.gov.
