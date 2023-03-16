CATLETTSBURG A 27-year-old woman in connection with a police chase that ended in shots fired entered a guilty plea to several charges on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
According to previous reports, Brittany N. Woodel, of Worthington, led police on an extensive chase last November before crashing a pickup into an embankment.
When the Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull Woodel from the driver's seat, she threw the truck into reverse in an attempt to hit the officer.
The deputy opened fire but the shots didn't hit Woodel, nor passenger Justin G. Newman, 43, of Catlettsburg, and the chase continued on.
The pursuit came to a halt when Woodel crashed the truck into a home on Beech Street.
On Thursday, Woodel appeared before Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent to enter a guilty plea.
Woodel was initially charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-offense DUI, felon in possession of a firearm and driving with an unilluminated rear license plate (the reason for the attempted traffic stop in the first place).
In exchange for her plea, the Commonwealth agreed to dismiss the unilluminated license plate but recommended four years total for fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment.
Prosecutors recommended another four-year sentence for a newly added criminal mischief charge and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
With eight years total, Woodel will also serve a separate four-day sentence for the first-offense DUI.
Before her plea, Vincent clarified to Woodel that a guilty plea for the DUI would mean any future DUIs could see enhanced penalties, as they are cumulative in nature.
With restitution to be determined and a pre-sentence investigation requiring at least 30 days, Woodel's official sentencing was penciled in to occur on April 20.
