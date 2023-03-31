Racing fans can share their interest in cars with local drag racing clubs.
Multiple clubs have been created in recent years in the Tri-State, including Real Street Revolution and 606 Speed. The clubs host drag races, often at I-64 Motorplex in Owingsville, and are moving into other locations. 606 Speed also hosts car shows for all ages around Maysville.
“Racing to me, it’s life. It’s a way of life. Racing to me is something that starts with family, and anything you do with family automatically becomes second nature. Racing, for me, it’s about fun. It’s about family. It’s about heritage. It’s a way to get people together and put smiles on peoples’ faces. It’s a way to inspire people to want to achieve new heights and bounds,” said Ryan Mitchell from Elk View, West Virginia.
Mitchell founded Real Street Revolution to bring racing fans, friends and families together to share a common interest.
Mitchell’s dedication to racing began at a young age, with his first memories being of spending time with his grandfather, Lawson Ball, who was also an avid car enthusiast, at only five years old.
“He was always buying cars, trading cars, making cars faster. That’s what his life was, and of course, he grew up in the ‘50s as a teenager whenever the car scene was at its first peak. My interest in cars, my love and passion in cars, is something that’s definitely been handed down through generations and it started with my grandpa for sure,” he said.
After race tracks were closed near Mitchell’s town and opportunities for racers to come together were few and far between, he chose to start his own group in 2017 in his free time, which has gained more than 2,000 fans on its Facebook page.
“We love racing in West Virginia. It’s been a big thing for a long time, and the only drag strip that we had was Kanawha Valley Dragway, which never reopened after the 2017 season,” said Mitchell.
606 Speed was founded with similar values of fellowship among the community. It is a club run by Bryce Doyle and Chris Mitchell, who will be hosting their first race at I-64 Motorplex this year.
“Racing is about bringing people together, honestly,” said Doyle, a Maysville native. “It curates a lot of new friendships, too.”
For anyone who has never heard of 606 Speed, Doyle said it is a group for anyone who has an interest in vehicles of all kinds.
“It’s a big group that loves cars and loves trucks. Anything that has four wheels, we’re all into. We all share the same passion of just getting out, enjoying some cruises, enjoying some beautiful weather and all of our vehicles, he said.
Unlike Real Street Revolution, which was founded due to a lack of racing opportunities in their area, 606 Speed was inspired by the racing community in larger cities, and the founders became interested in bringing the same fellowship to Maysville.
“We all decided we needed to get the car community back up in Maysville, Kentucky, because all of the surrounding areas like Lexington and Cincinnati started growing real big with their car enthusiasts, so we decided to all meet at Dunham’s parking lot once a week and just hang out and talk about cars,” said Doyle.
The group grew quickly and rallied a crowd of more than 100 cars at its first meet in the Dunham’s parking lot, despite their lack of experience in setting up events for a large amount of people.
“It really wasn’t planned that well either. It was about two weeks ahead and we had that many cars show up. We were just like, ‘Let’s just make this a month-to-month thing right now and see how it goes.’ So, we started teaming up with other people and getting it together, giving raffles away and all bunch of prizes and split-the-pots, and just tried to grow as best we can,” said Doyle, who has since partnered with McFarland Chevrolet in Maysville, which has aided them in track rentals and giveaways to expand their group.
The first race for 606 Speed is a large step in its process to expand, and while there is no way to know how large of an audience the first race will bring, Doyle hopes to have a high number of racers as well as fans.
“Our first race of the year will be held at I-64, and that race will be on Sunday, September 10 at I-64. It’s gonna be our first Sizzle Six-Speed Testing Tuner,” said Doyle. “We’re hoping to at least have 200 vehicles or more, not counting people. People, we’re hoping to have anywhere from the 500 to 1,000 range.”
As for Real Street Revolution, they will be hosting races outside of the I-64 Motorplex for the first time this year as a thank you to the racers who travel from other areas to race alongside them.
“For years now, we’ve only been at I-64 Motorplex. It’s been exclusively at I-64, however, we have a lot of racers,” said Mitchell. “I’m proud to say that, for a small-time race program, that we’ve ended up making a lot of fans in a lot of states. Usually at our races, we usually have anywhere from five to seven states. To me it’s pretty awesome, you know, that people would drive that far to race with you.”
The races will take place in Ohio and Kentucky, with a tentative race at the newly-opened Twin Branch Motorsports Park in West Virginia, depending on when it get up-and-running after its soft opening last season.
“We’ve always kept it at I-64, but this is the first year we’re doing it at other tracks, too. I-64 is and always will be the home of Real Street Revolution. This year, for example, we’re having five races at I-64,” said Mitchell. “We’re doing one at KD Dragway, which the name now is KD Motorsports Park, in South Webster, Ohio, and we’re doing a race at Kentucky Dragway in Clay City.”
Real Street Revolution takes pride in being inclusive for all types of racers, and has a range of classes including female-only racers, front wheel drive vehicles, stick shift and many others. Both groups shared the sentiment of watching racers expand their horizons and improve their skills.
“Me, as a promoter, who’s been sitting back and watching it all, it’s been special. It’s been a blessing to watch people get so into this sport, this passion that we all enjoy. It’s been awesome to watch them just grow within it,” said Mitchell.
Both groups continue to expand into new territory and unite racers and car enthusiasts in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. The groups and their schedules can be found on their self-titled Facebook pages.