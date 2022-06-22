ASHLAND Although delayed by about a month, a Drag Brunch is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 16 at The Mill AKY.
Co-hosted by Ashland Ky Pride, the event will be emceed by Faith Fountain and will include The Mill’s standard brunch menu.
Mikal Miller, owner of The Mill AKY, said the brunch menu includes favorite dishes like biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles and eggs benedict, as well as brunch drinks like mimosas. Brunch is served until 4 p.m.
Five performers will do two songs each during the event. All performers are local residents.
Ashland Ky Pride offers a program called Safe Zone.
Holly Edwards, president of Ashland Ky Pride, said the program visits various businesses and organizations to train employees for gender awareness, how to speak with LGBTQ+ employees and how to create safe zones in their offices.
A program was presented at King’s Daughters Medical Center with specifics to health care in mind. Another program, which is open to the public, is planned for 1:30 p.m. July 24 at the main branch of the Boyd County Public Library.
“It’s interactive and fun, but if you want to know more about how to use the right vocabulary and have questions about things you’ve heard on the news, it’s fully open and it’s a safe place to ask those questions,” Edwards said, noting the program has been very successful so far.
And drag brunches have been successful, too, elsewhere.
“It’s an event that’s been popping up nationwide and, I think, every weekend in Huntington,” Edwards said, noting this will be Ashland’s first drag brunch. “If we decide to do more, we might make some adjustments.”
The drag brunch had been scheduled in June, but was delayed because of The Mill’s relocation into the old G.C. Murphy building on Winchester Avenue.
“We didn’t want to do anything to take away from their grand opening and give them time to get settled into their new location,” Edwards said.
Miller said she was happy to be a part of the event when approached by Ashland Pride.
“We’ve always been supportive of most of the organizations, especially Ashland Pride,” she said. “It’s something Ashland hasn’t seen before and it’s going to be so much fun. I wanted everyone to know we’re supportive and we want to see them there.”
She noted she expects some backlash, as some has already been expressed on social media.
“We get backlash for everything we do, but that’s the cost of bringing change,” she said. “People have a right to protest if they want, just as long as they don’t cause harm to those who are there to enjoy the event. We’re working with the city to make sure if there are protesters, everyone will be kept safe and they will be able to exercise their first amendment rights while keeping their distances from those participating.”