ASHLAND Ashland’s first drag brunch kicked off Saturday morning with dozens of people who were excited to see the event take place.
The brunch at The Mill AKY brought in about 100 people on Winchester Avenue in downtown.
Multiple performers walked, twirled and danced around inside the full-service restaurant. The restaurant partnered with Ashland Pride to host the event.
“We uniquely get a lot of resistance from people in town, and I get that,” Ashland KY Pride President Holly Edwards said. “We just want to be treated like any other organization in town. It is a little sad that they spend so much energy fighting against us.”
The drag brunch began at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Among the younger population in the crowd sat Taylor McIntyre, 20.
“I am here to have a fun time; growing up I felt so isolated,” McIntyre said, citing the lack of LGBTQ-friendly events in Ashland.
“I am hopeful for what is coming in the future,” they said. “Everyone deserves to feel safe and loved by their community.”
“As we’re doing more events like this we are getting more pushback,” Edwards said during a short speech to begin the event. She called for people in the area to join the nonprofit organization to help make Ashland a more inclusive place to be.
The attendees erupted in consistent cheers with some even tipping the performers. Many said it was a good time and were happy to see the first drag brunch take place.
Speaking to The Daily Independent, Edwards said the event was “great.”
“We had a great turnout for the event,” Edwards said.
Despite posts swirling on social media of opposition arriving, nobody appeared in protest of the event.